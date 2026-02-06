S’porean woman in US list of ‘worst of the worst’ criminal aliens, was convicted of money laundering

Lim Seok Pheng is second Singaporean on US list of criminal aliens after Amos Yee

A Singaporean has been listed by the United States (US) government as one of its “worst of the worst” criminal aliens after being convicted of money laundering.

Following Amos Yee, Lim Seok Pheng is the only other Singaporean on the list.

25,000 criminal aliens now on government list, including Singaporean

In a post on X on Friday (6 Feb), the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said it had added 5,000 individuals to the list, which now comprises 25,000 criminal illegal aliens.

Calling them “monsters” who have “terrorised” communities, it added:

We are not stopping until every single one of these people are GONE. Americans should not be victimized by people who aren’t even legally allowed to inhabit our nation.

2 Singaporeans now on US list of criminal aliens

The website was launched on 8 Dec 2025, and compiles information on “criminal illegal aliens arrested by DHS during enforcement operations since the start of the Trump Administration”.

It says Lim was arrested in Dallas, Texas, and convicted of money laundering, but does not contain more details on her.

With her inclusion, Singapore now has two citizens on the list, the first being Amos Yee, who was granted asylum in 2017 but proceeded to be jailed for enticement of a minor for indecent purposes, and sexual exploitation of a minor via photos and telecommunications.

Yee was put on the list when the website was launched last year. He is now in the custody of US Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) after being released from jail last November.

Singaporean was member of money-laundering ring

Lim was a New York-based member of a money-laundering ring who was arrested in May 2018, reported Reuters in 2020.

After her arrest, she turned prosecution witness and testified at the trial of Chinese businessman Gan Xianbing, who was convicted of laundering more than US$530,000 (S$674,000) in Mexican cartel drug money and operating an unlicensed money-transfer business.

She testified that she first met Gan in China while selling footwear. Gan recruited her into the ring in 2016, where she became lovers with Pan Haiping, another alleged ringleader.

As she turned against her former conspirators, she gathered evidence against them for the US government by wearing a recording device and “recruiting” undercover DHS agents into the ring.

Lim herself pleaded guilty to money laundering charges in Nov 2019.

Singaporean released from prison on 23 Dec

Lim was released from prison on 23 Dec 2025, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Before being released, she had applied for a non-immigrant visa for informants, citing how she had helped the US government to prosecute individuals for money laundering.

She also reportedly feared for her safety if deported to Singapore.

However, her application was rejected and she was detained by ICE after her release.

