45-year-old S’porean executed for drug trafficking on 2 Aug, presidential clemency not granted

Singaporean executed on 2 Aug convicted of possessing 36.93g of heroin for drug trafficking

A 45-year-old Singaporean man has become the latest individual in Singapore to be executed for drug trafficking.

In a press release on Friday (2 Aug), the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said his capital sentence was carried out that same day.

Singaporean found in possession of heroin for trafficking

CNB said the unnamed man was found to be in possession of four packets of granular substances.

The contents were analysed and found to contain at least 36.93g of diamorphine, otherwise known as pure heroin.

The drug was intended for trafficking, CNB added, noting,

The Misuse of Drugs Act provides for the death penalty if the amount of diamorphine trafficked is more than 15 grammes.

Being more than twice that amount, 36.93g of diamorphine is enough to feed the addiction of about 440 abusers for one week.

Executed Singaporean had appealed against conviction for drug trafficking

The Singaporean was convicted and sentenced to the death penalty on 15 Feb 2019, CNB said.

He subsequently appealed against his conviction and sentence, but the Court of Appeal dismissed his case on 25 Nov 2019.

He petitioned the President for clemency, but this was also unsuccessful.

Throughout the proceedings, he was accorded full due process under the law, including being represented by legal counsel throughout, CNB added.

Execution notice said to have been issued on 29 July

In a Facebook post on Thursday (1 Aug), the Transformative Justice Collective said the inmate was issued an execution notice on Monday (29 July).

The collective, which seeks the abolition of the death penalty in Singapore, claimed that this was shorter than the usual period of seven days’ notice.

It also alleged that the execution notice was issued before the written judgment of his appeal was delivered.

