S’porean actor Yang Yan joins K-pop boygroup survival show Starlight Boys on iQIYI

Singaporean actor Yang Yan joins K-pop boygroup survival show Starlight Boys

Singaporeans who break into the competitive K-pop industry are few and far between.

However, there’s exciting news for Singaporean K-pop fans — 22-year-old Singaporean actor Yang Yan will be competing in iQIYI International’s first-ever K-pop survival show, Starlight Boys.

The sole Singaporean competitor has previously starred in local dramas and worked part-time as a model, juggling these passions with his business studies.

He was also recently nominated for the most popular rising star and best rising star awards at the Star Awards 2024, according to Channel News Asia.

Star-studded lineup of mentors from the K-pop industry

Starlight Boys features a star-studded lineup of mentors from the K-pop scene.

These include members of well-known K-pop groups, such as BIGBANG’s Daesung, PENTAGON’s Hui, THE BOYZ’s Eric, and STAYC’s Yoon.

Joining them are soloists Hanhae and Kwon Eunbi and actors Lee Seung-gi and Choi Young-joon

Meanwhile, actress and model Lee Sung-kyung will host the show.

Contestants from Asia, Canada, and the US

Yang Yan will face off against 69 other contestants, including rookies and seasoned performers. They will vie for a place in a new nine-member international idol group.

The competitors come from China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Laos, as well as Canada and the United States

Starlight Boys is set to premiere on iq.com and the iQIYI app this October. The show will also air in South Korea’s SBS.

Featured image adapted from iQIYI