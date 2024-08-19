S’porean tourists brawl with security guard in Thailand, they allegedly refused to pay hotel

Singaporean tourists brawl with security guard in Thailand

Two Singaporean tourists got into a brawl with a hotel security guard in Patong, Phuket, Thailand, on Thursday (15 Aug), leading to all three individuals being hospitalised.

The altercation took place at Patong Bay Residence Hotel after the tourists allegedly refused to pay their bills, according to a report by Phuket News.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Phongpipat Khamchumphu stated that the police were alerted to the incident around 4.45am.

All three men get injured from brawl

When the police arrived, they found the two tourists, 21-year-old Clifton Lau and 22-year-old Nigel Tey, with bloodied faces and clothes.

The hotel security guard, Suphawut Chaladchalam, sat nearby and was similarly injured.

In a photo taken after the incident, a man in a black shirt carrying a backpack sat on the curbside, his face appearing to be injured.

Meanwhile, another man wearing white was lying on the road next to two suitcases, Oriental Daily noted.

Singaporean tourists refused to pay bills

When questioned by the police, Suphawut explained that the altercation began when the Singaporean tourists tried to leave the hotel without paying their bills.

This prompted him to intervene, advising them to return and finish the check-out process.

Suphawut claimed that one of the tourists responded by punching him and smashing a bottle on his back.

As a result, he retaliated by punching both men several times, Phuket News wrote.

All three men were then taken to Patong Hospital for treatment.

Police stated that investigations are underway to determine the full details of the incident and whether any charges will be filed.

Also read: Taxi driver in Thailand slashes S’porean tourist’s friend over extra S$18 fee dispute

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Phuket News.