25-Year-Old S’porean Woman Passes Away After Car Skids & Hits Guard Rail On M’sia Expressway

Singaporean Woman Passes Away In Car Accident While En Route To Kuala Lumpur

A Singaporean woman, Huang Kaiting, 25, was on the way to Kuala Lumpur for a weekend shopping trip with friends when the car she was in skidded and rammed into a guard rail.

The accident occurred along KM208 of the North-South Expressway near Melaka city.

Ms Huang, unfortunately, passed away at the scene.

Singaporean woman passes away in Malaysia car accident

According to Malaysian English daily The Star, the accident occurred on Friday (4 Nov) at 11.30pm when Ms Huang was on the way from Johor Bahru to Kuala Lumpur.

She was seated at the back of the car, reported Oriental Daily.

Officer-in-charge of Alor Gajah police district Superintendent Arshad Abu revealed that Ms Huang was confirmed dead at the scene.

Another Singaporean passenger, 27-year-old Mr Kenneth Fong Zeng Yip, who was in the front passenger seat, made it out unscathed.

The driver of the car was later identified as 28-year-old Singaporean Mr Muhammad Hilmi Abdul Rahim, who sustained minor leg injuries in the accident.

He and Ms Huang were reportedly a couple.

Police investigating accident

The police understood that all three Singaporeans involved in the car accident were heading to Kuala Lumpur for a shopping trip.

They have since taken the statements of both the driver and the surviving passenger.

The accident is now being investigated under Section 41(1) of Malaysia’s Road Transport Act 1987.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Oriental Daily.