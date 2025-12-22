2 S’poreans fight in JB mall & later scuffle at police station, both get arrested

Singaporeans get into fight in JB mall & mess up hair salon

Two Singaporeans have been arrested in Malaysia after they got into a fight at a mall in Johor Bahru.

Barely an hour after the first altercation, the men fought a second time at a police station, the Malaysian police said.

Singaporeans fight in JB mall as woman tries to separate them

In a video circulated over the Internet and posted by China Press, a dark-skinned man in a grey T-shirt was seen throwing something at a man in a blue T-shirt.

The two then engaged in fisticuffs while a woman in grey tried to separate them.

She succeeded at first, but as the man in blue walked away, he was attacked again by the man in grey.

Singaporeans fight inside hair salon

As the two battle it out, they ended up inside a hair salon, to the dismay of the female staff there, who shouted at them.

A younger man in a black T-shirt joined in and tried to pull the man in grey away as the man in blue rained blows on him.

The parties are separated, but not before creating a mess in the hair salon, with its display strewn on the floor.

But the fracas did not even end there — the man in grey, who initially appeared to have left, returned to attack the man in blue again.

Fight reportedly started over spilt alcohol

The manager of the hair salon, named only as Ms Ni (transliterated from Mandarin), told China Press that the fight occurred at about 5pm on Sunday (21 Dec).

She heard that the man in grey had spilt alcohol on the foot of the man in blue, and the latter accused the former of failing to apologise.

This offended the man in grey, and they started fighting.

Ms Ni said that the duelling duo not only messed up her salon, but also scared away most of her customers.

She had about 10 customers at the time, but most of them fled, leaving only two or three behind, she added.

Fight in JB mall had to be broken up by the police

In a statement posted on Facebook on Monday (22 Dec), Johor Bahru South police chief Raub Selamat said the incident took place at about 5.20pm on Sunday, on the first floor of a Pasaraya in JB.

It involved two Singaporean men aged 46 and 56, he added.

The wife of one of the men had scolded the other man for running into her and spilling beer on her, triggering a brawl that had to be broken up by police officers on patrol.

Singaporeans later fight at JB police station

Later, at about 6.15pm, the duo met again at Larkin Police Station, said Assistant Commissioner Raub.

One of the men was filing a report at the counter when he was attacked by the other man, leading to another scuffle.

This again required the police officers on duty to intervene.

Both men were sent to Sultanah Aminah Hospital for treatment after sustaining minor injuries. They have tested negative for drugs.

Both Singaporeans arrested, detained for 2 days

The Singaporeans have both been arrested and will be detained to assist with investigations for two days from 22 to 23 Dec.

They are being investigated under Section 160 of Malaysia’s Penal Code for affray and Section 90 of the Police Act 1967 for disorderly conduct at a police station.

The offence of affray carries up to six months in prison and/or a fine of RM1,000 (S$316).

For disorderly conduct at a police station, convicted offenders face up to six months in prison and/or a fine of RM500 (S$158).

Asst Comm Raub said the police will deal firmly with any form of violence, disorderly behaviour and disturbance of the peace, especially in police stations.

He advised the public to be law-abiding and settle any disputes via the proper channels.

