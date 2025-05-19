‘If I said I got 5 hours of sleep, they will say I got only 4’: Redditor calls out S’poreans for constantly trying to ‘one-up’ each other

Redditor q uestions w hy Singaporeans a lways t ry to o ne-u p o thers

We all know someone who’s always more tired, more stressed, or more unwell than everyone else — and apparently, it’s a very Singaporean trait.

In a post that hit a nerve with many locals, a Redditor took to r/askSingapore on Saturday (17 May) to call out a curious social pattern: Singaporeans constantly trying to one-up each other…even in suffering.

Titled “Why do Singaporeans like down talking each other?”, the OP gave a painfully relatable example:

For example, if I said I got 5 hours of sleep, they will say I got only 4 hours of sleep.

It’s the kind of exchange that turns every conversation into a low-key competition of misery — who’s the most tired, who has it worse, who’s “suffering” more.

OP noted that this behaviour seems almost like a badge of honour, but “is obviously not healthy”. They then wondered why people view it as something to boast about.

Netizens say it’s real, share own experiences

The post struck a chord, with users chiming in with their own examples of this subtle suffering showdown.

One netizen said their husband always claims to have cramps too, every time they mention theirs.

Another overheard a group of aunties and uncles competing over who had the lowest blood pressure.

One Redditor recalled their secondary school days, where any complaint would be immediately topped by someone else’s worse experience.

Another netizen said they didn’t realise how bad it was until they met friends from other countries, who actually empathised instead of trying to one-up them.

According to mental health platform Lyra Health, the term for this sort of behaviour is “comparative suffering”.

It happens when people measure their own pain against others’, thinking it’s either more or less valid depending on how it stacks up.

However, either form of comparison can negatively affect our mental well-being.

Instead of creating connections, it can isolate people and make it harder to express or process difficult emotions.

