S’poreans arrested for selling duty-unpaid cigarettes at food stall & void deck

Four arrested by Singapore Customs for selling duty-unpaid cigarettes

Four individuals, including a food stallholder, were arrested in two separate Singapore Customs operations targeting the sale of duty-unpaid cigarettes in late April.

In a social media post dated 7 May, Singapore Customs said enforcement operations were carried out at Circuit Road and Guillemard Road on 23 April and 29 April respectively.

During the raid at Guillemard Road, officers arrested a 62-year-old Singaporean man who sold duty-unpaid cigarettes from his food stall.

A 48-year-old woman believed to be his accomplice was also arrested.

Two more men arrested in Circuit Road operation

In a separate operation at Circuit Road, two Singaporean men aged 68 and 70 were caught peddling duty-unpaid cigarettes at a void deck.

Authorities seized more than 97 cartons and 498 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes during the operations.

They also confiscated S$875 in cash, believed to be proceeds from the illegal sales.

Total duty and GST evaded amounted to an estimated S$19,000

According to Singapore Customs, the total duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) evaded amounted to around S$19,000.

One of the suspects has since been charged in the State Courts, while investigations against the remaining three individuals are ongoing.

Singapore Customs reminded the public that buying, selling, storing, or possessing duty-unpaid cigarettes is illegal in Singapore.

Those who have information of illegal activities can report them at https://go.gov.sg/reportcustomsoffence.

Also read: S’porean arrested after vapes & duty-unpaid cigarettes found in his bag at Woodlands Checkpoint



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Featured image adapted from Singapore Customs on Facebook.