S’porean children win big at international music competition in Vienna, first S’poreans to enter contest

Singaporean children win top awards in international music competition in Vienna

As the world focuses on the triumphs and defeats at this year’s Paris Olympics, it’s important to recognise our wins on other fronts.

Three little Singaporeans have won big at this year’s International Young Musicians Music Competition (IYMMC) in Vienna, where musicians across the globe showed off their impressive skills.

The young Singaporean pianists secured the top awards in their respective categories, a first for the Little Red Dot.

Little Singaporean musicians come out on top

Speaking to MS News, Singaporean music teacher Ms Ong highlighted the children’s memorable win.

At this year’s IYMMC finals on 27 July, the three Singaporean children, Kazel, Karel and Kyan, came out on top in their respective group categories.

13-year-old Kazel knocked it out of the park with her performance of Prelude in B flat by Bach and Puck by Grieg on the piano, clinching the first prize in the 13-15-year-old category.

She discovered her love for the piano at six years old and has also won a number of prizes and medals since 2019.

Karel, who turns 11 in September, clinched the top spot in the 10-12-year-old category with her performance of Arabesque No.2 by Debussy on the piano.

The young girl began learning at five after she had been told by her then-music teacher that her hands were too small to play the instrument.

This didn’t stop Karel as she went on to win several prizes in various competitions in Singapore before the IYMMC.

Last but definitely not least, seven-year-old Kyan received second prize, the highest award in his category, for his performance of Austrian Dance from Burgmüller Etude Op.100 No 14, and Theme from Moldau by Smetana on the piano.

The youngster also started playing at the age of five, which allowed him to clinch first place in the preliminary rounds of the IYMMC.

First Singaporeans to join competition

Ms Ong told MS News that the children had been training for the competition since February this year for the preliminary rounds that took place in May.

After they qualified, they continued to work hard for the finals in July, which evidently paid off.

Ms Ong also noted that this was the first time Singaporeans had taken part in the IYMMC.

“It puts us on the map as serious contenders to watch out for,” she told MS News.

Ms Ong shared that the children do not attend “special musical schools”, but achieved these milestones with the support from their families, love for classical music, grit, and perseverance.

It was also the first time the children had been in Europe, and Ms Ong was proud of how well the children represented Singapore on an international level.

“They knew they had to be on their best behaviour as they were carrying the Singapore flag with them. Overall, they were great ambassadors to our little nation,” she said.

Featured image courtesy of Ms Ong.