S’porean Singer Makes It To Top 50 In Australian Idol, Previously Performed At NDP 2014

Singaporean Singer Kartik Kunasegaran Gets Into Top 50 Of Australian Idol

While it’s been over a decade since the last episode of Singapore Idol aired, this hasn’t stopped aspiring singers from trying their hand, or rather voice, at other vocal competitions.

Recently, 27-year-old Singaporean Kartik Kunasegaran, whose family migrated to Australia when he was a young boy, auditioned for Australian Idol.

Impressing the panel of judges, Kartik has now made it to the Top 50 round of the competition.

Dad initially wanted him to be a doctor

On Monday (6 Feb), Singapore jazz singer and vocal coach Alemay Fernandez shared about Kartik’s participation in Australian Idol on Facebook.

She said she was “ridiculously proud” to watch a Singaporean talent “absolutely slay it” on the show.

In her post, she also shared a clip of Kartik’s introduction and audition on the show.

Kartik introduced himself as a 27-year-old who was born in Singapore, grew up in Tasmania, and now lives in Sydney.

He described Singapore as a “cool place to grow up”, but one which was academically focused.

His family later migrated to Australia where he discovered his musical passions.

In true Asian parent style, his dad wanted Kartik to be a doctor.

Candidly sharing this onscreen, his dad said Kartik insisted on pursuing music.

His dad laughingly said, “I lost and he won”.

Performed in NDP 2014

When he was 18, Kartik returned to Singapore to serve his mandatory National Service commitment.

During that time, he joined the Singapore Armed Forces Music & Drama Company.

Kartik shared that it gave him the opportunity to perform in a stadium in front of 27,000 people.

Turns out, Kartik was referring to the 2014 National Day Parade where he performed on the Marina Bay Floating Platform.

Ms Fernandez pointed this out in the comments section when local singer-songwriter Dick Lee said Kartik looks “so familiar”.

Gets into Top 50 of Australian Idol

And Kartik did indeed have a successful audition. Right from the get-go, he walked into the room confidently wearing a big smile on his face.

After introducing himself to the judges, the 27-year-old breaks into a song, singing Treasure by Bruno Mars.

While he and the panel of judges grooved along to his guitar-playing and smooth voice, his family nervously waited outside the audition room.

And for a moment, it seemed their worries were justified.

The panel of judges – comprising Harry Connick Jr, Meghan Trainor, Kyle Sandilands, and Amy Shark – gave their honest opinions, sharing their concerns about whether his guitar playing and vocals will be enough to take him far.

Nonetheless, at the end of the day, all four judges gave Kartik a resounding “yes”.

When Kartik burst out of the room and shared the news with his family, he was greeted with a big hug from his father.

“I’m just so proud of him… happy to be alive to see this,” said his father as he cried tears of joy.

We wish Kartik all the best and look forward to him shining in the next round of the competition.

