S’pore veteran singer Chin Whai’s wife files for divorce, cites failed pregnancy attempts

Local veteran singer Chin Whai’s wife files for divorce in court

Local veteran singer Chin Whai’s May-December marriage has hit a roadblock in its tenth year, with his wife filing for divorce in court.

She cited reasons such as failed attempts at artificial insemination, unfulfilled promises to take care of her and provide her with a house, and his lack of concern when she contracted Covid-19.

Wife, 40 years his junior, files for divorce

Born in 1938, Chin Whai, 87, whose real name is Chen Longyu (name transliterated), married his Chinese wife, Li Yujie, 47, who is 40 years his junior, in Nov 2015.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Li filed for divorce in court earlier this year, in January 2025.

She told reporters that she was diagnosed with Covid-19 in April 2023. Concerned about infecting her husband, she asked him to stay at his sister’s house. However, after leaving the next day, he apparently never returned.

“I even filed a police report as I couldn’t reach him. After that, we met briefly a few times, each lasting five to ten minutes.”

Wife cites 5 failed attempts at artificial insemination

In her divorce petition, Li listed several reasons for the marriage breakdown that led to her divorce request. These include:

Five failed attempts at artificial insemination

Her husband’s alleged unfulfilled promises to care for her and transfer property to her

The document also mentions that her husband never showed any concern when she was down with COVID-19.

In addition, Li Yujie stated that she needed her husband’s assistance with matters relating to her local residence permit. However, she was unable to seek help as she couldn’t contact him.

She also claimed that her husband favoured his family and mistreated her, refusing to provide her with alimony and unilaterally cancelling her phone line.

Li said both parties’ lawyers have agreed to attend mediation regarding the divorce.

When Shin Min Daily attempted to contact Chin Whai for comments, his sister said everything was being handled by their lawyer and declined to comment further.

Li Yujie’s divorce petition requests a ruling on the divorce, division of marital assets, and alimony, among other matters. The assets include at least one property that is partly or fully owned by a third party.

Rumours of marital crisis surfaced in 2023

In 2023, rumours of a marital crisis surfaced. At the time, Chin Whai denied the rumours, stating he and his wife were living a peaceful life.

When reports emerged that their seven-year marriage had ended, Chin Whai was taken aback:

Where did this divorce rumour come from? How come I don’t know about it?

He reiterated that there was no such issue, clarifying: “Trying to smear me is useless; those who are clear will remain clear.”

At that time, Li Yujie told reporters that she could not control what others said but mentioned that her husband was preparing a new book, and she would do her best to support him.

78-year-old marrying 38-year-old caused a sensation at the time

Chin Whai’s marriage to the then-38-year-old artist made headlines when it was announced in 2016.

At the time, Chin Whai kept the announcement low-key, confirming his remarriage only over the phone.

In an interview that year, Li explained: “We only have an age difference; getting married is probably fate!”

She praised Chin Whai by saying: “He is outstanding in every way. He is knowledgeable and talented, with high achievements in literature and singing. I have listened to all his songs and read all his works.”

The couple’s wedding was simple; they had a meal with family and friends without a banquet or wedding photos.

Also read: 41-Year-Old Indonesian Woman Marries Teenager, His Mother Initially Gave Her Blessing

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Zaobao.