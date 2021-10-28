SNDGO And GovTech Announce Wider Usage Of Singpass Digital IC

Imagine trudging all the way down to a polyclinic only to realise you can’t register because you’ve left your NRIC back home.

From Monday (1 Nov) onwards, there’ll be no need to worry about scenarios like that as the Singpass Digital IC can be used to access all public services.

This includes transacting at government counters, polyclinics, and even public libraries.

Singpass Digital IC to access in-person services

On Thursday (28 Oct), the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO) and Government Technology Agency (GovTech) announced that all government agencies will accept the Singpass Digital IC from 1 Nov.

This alternative means of proving one’s identity will certainly add convenience to everyday activities.

Using the Digital IC, one can book polyclinic appointments, register at government buildings, collect passports, and borrow library books.

Users can even book Housing Board flats and pick up keys using this method, reports The Straits Times (ST).

Some instances still require physical IC

There are, however, limitations to the use of the Digital IC.

In some instances, individuals will still need to produce a physical identity document:

Marriage registrations

Hotel check-ins

School exams where phones cannot be brought in

Surrendering of IC for National Service enlistment or joining the SAF

IC registration, citizenship formalities, PR revocation or reinstatement

Exchange of Photo ID as collateral for passes to enter secured premises (Eg. SAF camps)

Investigations under the Criminal Procedure Code or National Registration Act

SNDGO and GovTech are working on amending laws and systems to allow Digital ICs for these instances as well.

According to ST, they are also in talks with private sector industries on using the digital IC at private healthcare institutions, for opening bank accounts, and signing up for telco plans.

The Digitial IC will negate the need for businesses to photograph ICs for records.

Leading the way, public agencies will no longer photocopy ICs from 1 Nov.

Security measures in place

Additionally, the Singpass interface has also been further enhanced — the Digital IC is now on the homepage for easy access. Users will need to update their Singpass app to enjoy this feature.

Security measures are also in place to protect users’ Digital ICs.

For starters, each Digital IC has an animated and holographic lion crest that prevents image tampering and screenshot spoofing.

Additionally, the app masks users’ NRIC to protect their privacy. Users have to authenticate their identity to view the full NRIC.

Greater conveniences for all residents

Kudos to SNDGO and GovTech for reaching such a significant milestone.

With the move, residents need more worry about not having a physical IC with them and can rely on their handy phones to access public services.

We hope residents will make use of this new feature and enjoy the convenience of going ‘cardless’.

