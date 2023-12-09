Singtel Network Reportedly Down For Some Users On 9 Dec Morning, Telco Apologises For Inconvenience

Singtel Network Reportedly Down For About 2 Hours On 9 Dec Morning

Some Singtel mobile users encountered difficulties accessing the internet on Saturday (9 Dec) morning.

Thankfully, the issue was resolved within two hours.

Singtel has apologised for the connectivity issue and thanked customers for their patience.

Singtel network reportedly down for some users from 6am on 9 Dec

According to Downdetector, users started facing issues with Singtel’s services at about 6am on Saturday (9 Dec).

The number of reports peaked at about 8.08am, with about 1,253 users reporting issues.

Indeed, Singtel’s Facebook page saw a slew of complaints from users from about 8am to 8.30am.

In their response, Singtel urged users to restart their devices and toggle the airplane mode function.

Some users, however, claimed that the suggested course of action did little to resolve the issue.

Telco apologises for the issue & thanked customers for patience

In response to Lianhe Zaobao‘s queries, a Singtel spokesperson acknowledged that some customers faced “intermittent connectivity issues” with their mobile data on Saturday (9 Dec) morning.

The representative shared that the issue was resolved swiftly and service was restored fully by 8.17am.

The spokesperson took the opportunity to apologise for the inconvenience caused and thanked customers for their patience.

Also read: StarHub WiFi Takes ‘Circuit Breaker’ Too Literally, Interrupting HBL & Netflix Countrywide

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from CapitaLand.