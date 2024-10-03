13-year-old girl in US allegedly stabs 7-year-old sister to death over toilet flushing

Teen in US allegedly stabs 7-year-old sister to death over toilet flushing

Earlier this week, a 13-year-old girl in the US was charged for allegedly stabbing her seven-year-old sister to death over an argument stemming from toilet flushing.

According to the Associated Press, authorities have charged the girl with first-degree premeditated murder.

An argument that got out of hand

Last Saturday (28 Sept), police in Taylor, Michigan responded to a stabbing case at about 1pm.

Officers arrived at a home in a quiet neighbourhood and discovered a 7-year-old who had severe injuries. Despite quickly conveying her to the nearby hospital, the young girl died.

Police investigations revealed the incident stemmed from an argument between the two sisters, according to Thar Tribune.

The two girls had been left at home by their parents at around 11.15am, with the 13-year-old sister tasked with babysitting her younger sister.

Unfortunately, the two began fighting over a note reminding the girls to flush the toilet. After the verbal argument, the 13-year-old waited in the bathroom and stabbed her sister when she entered, according to CBS News.

She proceeded to call the police after the attack.

Charged as a juvenile

According to police reports, the 7-year-old girl was stabbed over 10 times in her abdomen, neck, and head.

Chillingly, the detective leading the investigation said the teen responsible for the stabbing was “disturbingly calm and devoid of emotion” when officers arrived.

The teen is being charged as a juvenile.

A prosecutor said there had been considerations to “adult designate” the teen, which would’ve given a judge the option of sentencing her as if she were an adult. However, the prosecution has opted to keep the teen in the juvenile system.

“Given her young age, the State would have seven years to diagnose, treat, and rehabilitate her until her mandatory release at age 21,” said the prosecutor.

“Hopefully then she would not be a danger to others.”

