River Valley High murder: Teenager who killed schoolmate appeals for lower jail term

Teenager who killed River Valley High schoolmate appeals for lower jail term

The River Valley High School teenager who killed his younger schoolmate with an axe in 2021 is appealing for a lower jail term.

Last December, the assailant was sentenced to a prison term of 16 years for murdering Ethan Hun Zhe Kai.

His lawyers have since argued for his term to be shortened to eight to 10 years, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Lawyer argued that sentence was excessive due to teenager’s history with depression

On Monday (1 July), the 19-year-old was present at the Court of Appeal with his lawyers, Mr Sunil Sudheesan and Ms Joyce Khoo.

His name cannot be revealed as he committed the murder under the age of 18 and is under the protection of the Children and Young Persons Act.

In particular, Mr Sudheesan noted that his client suffered from depression, which caused two suicide attempts before the fatal incident. The teen knew that what he was doing was wrong but it was his mental illness that came up with the irrational plan, Mr Sudheensan said.

He added that as the teenager felt that he could not take his own life, so he intended for the police to kill him after the murder had been executed.

The lawyer thus contended that the sentence was excessive. The teen has since recovered from depression and has been in remission since September 2022.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Mr Sudheesan also said that his client was influenced by snuff videos, which depict scenes of actual homicide.

Prosecution said that teenager has significant responsibility for actions

Meanwhile, Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Andre Chong stressed that the teenager nonetheless bore significant responsibility. He said that the teenager chose to watch the snuff videos and refused to seek help when he knew that he had been depressed.

DPP Chong further pointed out that he would not have developed suicidal ideations if he had not decided to watch them.

In response, Mr Sudheesan maintained that the teenager, who was crippled with depression, handled his condition poorly.

CNA noted that the lawyer expressed his client’s great remorse for committing the offence. He also said that the teenager understood the permanent damage done to the victim’s family.

The case has been adjourned.

