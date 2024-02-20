SkillsFuture toilet cleaning course costs S$580, S’poreans say they learn it for free in NS

SkillsFuture advertises toilet cleaning course for S$580

Since SkillsFuture was launched nearly a decade ago, tens of thousands of courses have popped up to offer training in just about any skill one can think of.

Recently, an eagle-eyed Redditor came across a SkillsFuture listing for a course that provides training in cleaning toilets.

It costs S$580, though the price is slashed in half after SkillsFuture funding.

Amused fellow Reddit users were quick to offer their opinions, with many saying they learned it for free in National Service (NS).

SkillsFuture course teaches basic skills in cleaning toilets & replenishing pantry

On Monday (19 Feb), Redditor u/DarthGW posted a screenshot of a SkillsFuture course that trains people to “perform basic cleaning of washrooms”.

The full fee for the course is S$580 or S$290 after SkillsFuture funding.

Learners will be taught the basic skills required to perform basic washroom cleaning and replenish consumables.

This includes the removal of dirt from sanitary fixtures and fittings, cleaning of toilet floors and walls, replenishing of consumable items in the sanitary area, and reinstatement of the work area.

Upon completion, learners will be qualified to work as cleaners.

The course takes 32 hours in total and can be taken on a full-time or part-time basis.

Additionally, the listing states that 43 people have attended the course so far.

Course prompts Singaporean Redditors to recall NS experiences

The course’s scope and its fee quickly got a lot of Reddit users buzzing.

Many commenters quipped that they learned toilet cleaning for free while in NS.

One said that his sergeant taught him how to do area cleaning for free — all it took was three months and a lot of pumping exercises along the way.

Another scoffed at the three-month learning duration, saying that he was doing On-Job Training (OJT) within the first few days in NS.

For context, OJT is the phase where technicians are posted to various units to perform required maintenance tasks.

The commenter added that they were the second-in-command for toilet cleaning duties.

They even recalled doing push-ups outside the toilet.

Meanwhile, this commenter said three months was nothing, implying that they had toilet cleaning training for the entire duration of their service.

On another note, one said that the course does teach useful skills and makes it easier to get work as a cleaner.

However, they conceded that the fees are hefty and might discourage those who want to work in this line.

Besides that, one Redditor poked fun in a different way by saying that people need toilet training instead of learning how to clean toilets.

In response, the OP concurred by suggesting a course that trains people on basic toilet etiquette.

What are your thoughts on this SkillsFuture course? Let us know in the comments.

