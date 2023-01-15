S’poreans Spot Huge Smoke Cloud Coming From JB, Flare Originates From Pasir Gudang Chemical Plant

Smoke Cloud From Pasir Gudang Chemical Plant Visible From Singapore

On Saturday (14 Jan), many Singaporeans living in the North and North-East spotted a huge cloud of smoke billowing in the distance, believed to be from Johor Bahru.

A TikTok user spotted the smoke from Yishun Dam, while others chimed in, saying they could see the smoke from as far as Kallang.

Other users also reported seeing the smoke from various locations, such as Punggol and Sengkang, last night.

It turns out that the smoke’s origin was a flare from a plant in Pasir Gudang.

The chemical plant owner, Lotte Chemical Titan Malaysia, issued a statement saying there was a technical issue causing a power dip. There were no injuries and no damage to the plants.

Smoke from Pasir Gudang factory seen in Singapore

Though Pasir Gudang is a whole Causeway away, seeing smoke from there is not an uncommon sight, as Singaporeans found out last night.

This person in Yishun could see the smoke, but wasn’t close enough to be able to see the flare it was coming from.

However, residents in Pasir Gudang who posted in the JB Tracer Facebook group had a better view of the factory flare causing the smoke.

Two flares could be seen emitting smoke from what appears to be an exhaust.

Singaporeans could only see the smoke from a distance, but it was enough to be noticeable. Thankfully, there was no fireball to be seen.

Factory issues statement

According to LCTM, the electrical supply to the plants was restored yesterday after a power dip occurred due to a technical problem with its auxiliary transformer.

Flaring is under control, it said, and the noise reading and air quality are being monitored to ensure they are within safety limits.

“LCTM’s flaring facilities are designed and constructed to the best engineering technologies to ensure that the health, safety and environment of the community are protected.”

LCTM is a petrochemical company that produces polyolefins, which are used for many household products.

In Feb 2022, a fireball was seen coming from the Lotte Synthetic Rubber plant at Tanjung Langsat, which is also in Pasir Gudang.

Thankfully, the flare seen yesterday was not as explosive.

Featured image adapted from @traxory on TikTok and JB Tracer on Facebook.