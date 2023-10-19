Car Repeatedly Rams Into Bus In Choa Chu Kang, SMRT Files Police Report

Car Repeatedly Rams Bus Rear In Choa Chu Kang

A shocking display of dangerous driving occurred in Choa Chu Kang when a car repeatedly rammed the rear of an SMRT bus.

For an unknown reason, the car crashed into the stationary Bus 975 waiting at the red light, backed up a little, and crashed again.

The car then decided to switch lanes dangerously, nearly knocking down a motorcyclist. The driver stopped in the middle of the intersection and opened the door.

SMRT reported the incident to the police. Thankfully, the car did not cause any injuries.

STOMP and The Straits Times reported on the incident, which took place on 9 Oct at Choa Chu Kang Road.

The video showed a black car behind a Bus 975, the latter waiting stationary at a red light. For unknown reasons, the car rammed into the rear of the bus with a loud bang.

After a few seconds, the car backed up a short distance and crashed into the bus again.

Following this, the bus moved forward and stopped at the red light for the right turn. On the other hand, the offending car remained motionless, blocking the lane for the white car behind it.

The black car’s driver then recklessly turned left and drove to the left-most lane without checking for other vehicles. They narrowly missed knocking down a motorcyclist, who hurriedly swerved to avoid the collision.

A second motorcyclist who witnessed the near-miss appeared to perform a hand gesture as they passed by the car.

Driver stops in the middle of the intersection

Moments later, the black car stops in the middle of the intersection, inside the yellow box. The driver opens the door.

Other cars are forced to weave around the blockage, all while the driver sticks their head, hands, and legs out and appears to gesture at Bus 975.

In the full video, the car waits at the intersection for nearly two minutes before finally moving again, but at a snail’s pace. Annoyed motorists honk to no avail.

The car then stops again, right in front of a bus stop. Vehicles, including buses, are forced to weave around it.

SMRT filed police report over incident

According to STOMP, the rammed Bus 975 turned onto Teck Whye Avenue and stopped at a bus stop to assess damages. The driver then informed the bus operations control centre about what happened.

Thankfully, the ramming caused no reported injuries. The bus driver continued with service.

SMRT reported that they filed a police report about the incident. Investigations are ongoing.

MS News has reached out to SMRT for comment.

