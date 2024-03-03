SMRT increases train frequency at Stadium MRT to accommodate crowds leaving Taylor Swift concerts

SMRT increases train frequency after Taylor Swift concerts

Rail operator SMRT will be increasing the frequency of trains at Stadium MRT Station on days when Taylor Swift is performing at the National Stadium.

The move is part of crowd control measures to ease commuter traffic, especially after the shows end and thousands of concertgoers head home.

The measures include keeping faregates open and having staff onsite to guide commuters at the station.

SMRT also has contingency plans in place in the event of an emergency.

In response to queries from MS News, SMRT confirmed that it is implementing crowd control measures at Stadium MRT station for Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’, just as it has for other large-scale events over the years.

Firstly, SMRT staff will be present to facilitate the crowds and get commuters to move through the station in batches.

To keep everything moving, trains will be arriving more frequently so that commuters do not have to wait too long between trains.

8world News reported that trains are arriving at Stadium MRT station every two minutes.

Staff will also keep the faregates open to ease the movement of commuters in and out of the station.

On top of that, SMRT has empty trains on standby, in case of emergencies where crowds need to disperse quickly.

Concertgoers can catch trains from Kallang MRT station to avoid crowd

Information about last train services is available on signs placed near the faregates of Stadium MRT station, as well as on the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) website and SMRT’s Connect app.

Alternatively, concertgoers can opt to leave from Kallang MRT station, which is about a 600-metre walk via the link bridge near Gate 14 of the National Stadium.

President of SMRT Trains Mr Lam Sheau Kai said that ensuring commuters get to the concert and go home safely when they travel in its network is a priority for the company.

“For all large-scale concerts hosted near our MRT stations, our dedicated team works closely with relevant agencies and stakeholders, including Singapore Sports Hub, to plan and implement effective crowd control management measures,” he explained.

