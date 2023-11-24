City Square Mall Has Hundreds Of Smurfs On Display, Count Them & Win S$200 Goodie Bag

Smurfs Are Taking Over CDL Malls For Christmas From Now Until 31 Dec

When it comes to iconic cartoons that evoke joy and nostalgia, The Smurfs certainly qualify.

Since the colony of tiny blue creatures was first introduced to the world 65 years ago, Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Brainy Smurf and their friends have captivated fans with their adorable faces and funny antics. Even today, they continue to entertain a new generation of kids on an award-winning animated series on Nickelodeon.

Now, the Smurfs have journeyed from their Smurf Village to our sunny shores for a smurf-tacular Christmas celebration at CDL Malls.

In commemoration of the original comic’s 65th anniversary, hundreds of Smurfs will make City Square Mall their home this festive season.

There will also be special meet-and-greet sessions with Papa Smurf and Smurfette, as well as Nickelodeon x The Smurfs goodies up for grabs.

Snap photo with sea of adorable Smurfs at City Square Mall this Christmas

The holiday season is the time when buildings light up with festive decorations of various themes.

This year, City Square Mall stands out with a happy kind of Blue Christmas, courtesy of a sea of blue Smurfs spread out across its Fountain Square and City Green Park.

While the Smurf Village has always eluded humans, it is now coming to you instead as literally hundreds of Smurfs will be there.

You can jio your family and friends to play a wholesome little game of ‘spot your favourite Smurf’ together.

Naturally, you would want to snap a few pics for the ‘gram too, so get your phone ready to make some smurf-tastic holiday memories with possibly the biggest Smurf gathering in a mall Singapore has seen yet.

Meet Papa Smurf & Smurfette for a smurfy photo op

The Smurfs may all look the same to some, but you’ll definitely recognise the wise leader Papa Smurf, who is known for his iconic red hat and white beard, as well as the adventurous Smurfette with her long blonde hair.

If meeting them in real life has always been on your bucket list, well, you’ll get the chance to do so this December.

The duo will be having meet-and-greet sessions at the L1 Atrium of City Square Mall, where you can get up close and personal with them and snap a memorable photo.

The sessions will be held twice a day at 4pm and 7pm on the following dates:

2 Dec

3 Dec

9 Dec

10 Dec

16 Dec

17 Dec

Do note that you’ll need a pass for the meet-and-greet session. To secure one, simply spend a minimum of S$50 at City Square Mall and redeem it at the L2 Customer Service Counter two hours before each session.

You might want to shop fast because there is a limit of 40 passes per session.

Count the Smurfs at Fountain Square & stand to win exclusive Nickelodeon goodie bag

The Smurfs are more than just a cute photo op – they could be your gateway to Nickelodeon goodies.

If Brainy Smurf is your spirit character, this is your moment to shine.

All you have to do is count the number of Smurfs at City Square Mall’s B1 Fountain Square from 2 to 24 Dec 2023 and you could win a Nickelodeon goodie bag worth S$200.

Once you have your number, submit your entry in the Smurf Math Facebook contest and keep your fingers crossed.

Bring home Christmas goodies featuring The Smurfs

If you’re keen on expanding your Smurfs collection or simply wish to gift them to loved ones, there will also be Smurf-themed goodies to take home when you shop and dine at City Square Mall.

All you have to do is spend a minimum of S$60 at City Square Mall and a set of Nickelodeon x The Smurfs Christmas Wrappers is yours.

Warning: your giftee might not be able to bring themselves to open their present once they see how lovely the wrapper is.

Additionally, you will receive a Nickelodeon x The Smurfs Travel Cube Set with a minimum spend of S$150, or S$250 if you have receipts from NTUC FairPrice, Q & M, and Schools.

Alternatively, you can be rewarded with a S$10 CDL Gift Voucher and a S$15 Merchant Voucher Bundle when you spend a minimum of S$250, or S$350 with receipts from NTUC FairPrice, Q & M, and Schools.

For more information on all the smurf-tacular happenings at City Square Mall, head on over to their website or check out their Facebook page.

And finally, you can start planning your visit there:



City Square Mall

Address: 180 Kitchener Road, Singapore 208539

Nearest MRT station: Farrer Park

Look out for more smurf-riffic happenings at Quayside Isle & Republic Plaza

While City Square Mall is where the biggest Smurf-themed celebration is, they will be weaving their magic at two more CDL Malls — Quayside Isle @ Sentosa Cove and Republic Plaza.

Papa Smurf and Smurfette will also be meeting their human friends in person at L1 Fountain Plaza, Quayside Isle @ Sentosa Cove on 25 and 26 Nov at 2.30pm and 6.30pm.

For those treating themselves to a sumptuous meal for all their hard work this year, you’ll get to bring home Nickelodeon x The Smurfs Christmas Wrappers with a minimum spend of S$80, as well as the Travel Cube Set and S$10 CDL Gift Voucher with a minimum spend of S$300 from Fridays to Sundays.

Find more deets on Quayside Isle’s website and Facebook, and start planning your trip there:



Quayside Isle @ Sentosa Cove

Address: 31 Ocean Way, Quayside Isle, Singapore 098375

Nearest MRT station: HarbourFront

The same goes for those working in the CBD.

The Nickelodeon x The Smurfs Christmas Wrappers and Travel Cube Set are redeemable at Republic Plaza on Mondays to Fridays — except public holidays — with a minimum spend of S$15 and S$60 (with at least one receipt from any B1 outlet) respectively.

Plus, you and your loved ones get to savour festive treats at 50% off from now till 29 Dec, while stocks last.

More info can be found on Republic Plaza’s website and Instagram. And here’s how to get there:



Republic Plaza

Address: 9 Raffles Place, Singapore 048619

Nearest MRT station: Raffles Place

And last but not least, if the little ones can’t get enough of The Smurfs, you can tune in to Nickelodeon to watch the series together.

Nothing like childhood nostalgia to bring everyone together

It’s natural to have nostalgia for our childhood, and seeing cartoons from our past is always an easy way to evoke it.

There’s also something very heartening about seeing a new generation appreciating the same shows that their parents and their parents’ parents did.

This offers lots of precious opportunities for bonding, and what better time to do so than Christmas, a season defined by child-like wonder and joy?

