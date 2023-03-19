Snake Appears Underneath Shelves In Capitol Piazza Bakery, Workers Team Up To Catch It

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Snake Appears In Wu Pao Chun Bakery At Capitol Piazza

On Saturday (18 Mar), a snake appeared in Wu Pao Chun bakery at Capitol Piazza, stunning shoppers in the vicinity.

Worried for customers’ safety, staff at the shop teamed up to catch the snake with a mop and a pair of metal tongs.

Once it was within their grasp, they handed it over to security guards at the mall.

Snake spotted at Capitol Piazza bakery on 18 Mar

Lianhe Zaobao reports that the sighting occurred at a Wu Pao Chun outlet in Capitol Piazza at about 4.30pm on 18 Mar.

Speaking to the Chinese daily, a passer-by named Zhang said she was walking into the bakery when she found two staff members hovering near one of the shelves.

She initially assumed they were cleaning but later realised they were trying to catch the snake.

Staff members try to catch snake using mop

Lianhe Zaobao has posted a 22-second clip of the incident to Facebook.

In the video, a snake that looks primarily black remains coiled in the space beside a glass wall and below a shelf with bread.

One of the staff members holds it down with a mop while another tries to catch it with a pair of metal tongs.

The snake continues to squirm while pinned under the mop as onlookers gather outside the glass wall.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, staff at the bakery reportedly caught the snake due to worry for the safety of their customers.

It took them 10 minutes and several failed attempts to trap the snake in a flour bag with the tongs. Once they managed to do so, they handed it over to security at the mall.

MS News has reached out to BreadTalk, the master franchisee of Wu Pao Chun, and Capitol Piazza for more information on the matter.

