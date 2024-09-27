Man in China finds snake in box of durian ordered online, hurriedly calls police for help

Man surprised by snake found in durian box he ordered online

Xiao Guo (name transliterated from Chinese), a man from Nanjing, China opened a box on Wednesday (25 Sept) expecting durian that he bought online.

To his horror, the cardboard box contained a 1m-long snake, reports Qilu Evening News.

Alarmed by the discovery, he hurriedly called the police for help.

It took the officers three attempts to successfully capture the snake.

In a video shared on Weibo, an officer was seen using a snake catcher to capture the serpent.

The snake slithered out after the officer knocked on the box.

The officer then grabbed the snake with the catcher and put it in a bag.

Netizens wonder how snake ended up in box

Even though the snake was captured, Xiao Guo remained worried about the durian and insisted the officers take it away.

Xiao Gao remarked that he no longer dares to order durians online after the incident.

Some netizens also expressed worry about purchasing durians online after learning about the incident.

One netizen quipped that the seller was generous for including a free snake with the durian.

Another Weibo user questioned how the could enter a parcel box. In response, netizens explained that boxes often have ventilation holes to prevent fruits from spoiling.

