Woman Finds Lizard-Like Creature In Noodles, Johor Eatery Offers To Bring Her To Hospital

Woman Shocked To Find Lizard-Like Creature In Noodles

A woman in Malaysia placed an order for some noodles from a chain eatery through a food delivery service.

To her horror, she discovered a lizard-like creature in the soup halfway through her meal. She then took to Facebook to express her disappointment.

Commenters seem to think that the creature is a skink that may have been hiding in the vegetables that ended up in the dish.

She has since alerted the eatery about the incident, who in turn offered to bring her to the hospital if she felt any discomfort.

Long black creature resembling lizard or snake found in noodles

On Wednesday (6 Sep), the woman posted about her unpleasant experience in a Johor Bahru-based food-sharing Facebook group.

One of the photos showed a long black creature that seemed to resemble a lizard or snake.

The OP shared that she had purchased from this eatery several times, and there was never any problem with the food.

“Today, the boss is in a good mood and gave me an extra ingredient. He’s so nice to give me extra protein,” she remarked sarcastically.

She allegedly only found the creature, which was still whole, after taking three or four bites of the food.

Wrapping up her post, she said, “I shan’t talk anymore, let me go puke.”

Commenters think vegetables may not have been properly washed

What the creature was is unclear, but some commenters on the post think that it might be an Asian Sun Skink.

Skinks are small lizard-like reptiles that like to hide in leaves and shrubs. Therefore, the creature might have been hiding in the vegetables that the eatery used in the dish.

They theorised that it probably ended up in the soup because the eatery did not adequately wash the greens.

Eatery offers to accompany woman to seek medical attention

Speaking to Malaysian Chinese daily China Press, the woman shared that she had sent her feedback about the incident to the eatery.

The eatery apparently said that if she felt any discomfort, she could let them know and they would bring her to the hospital for a check-up.

Highlighting that she did not consume the creature, the woman said she merely felt disgusted by what she found and lost her appetite.

However, she expressed that this incident had left her traumatised, so she would not be returning to the eatery ever again.

Also Read: Maggot Allegedly Found In Bergedil From Bedok Mall Crave Nasi Lemak, Netizens Share Similar Encounters

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.