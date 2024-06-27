American rapper Snoop Dogg runs 200m in 34.44 seconds at US Olympics trials while paying tribute to Kobe Bryant

Snoop Dogg runs 200m in just over 34 seconds for summer Olympic trials

American rapper and producer Snoop Dogg stole the sporting limelight over the weekend when he participated in a 200m trial run in Oregon for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Set to be a guest commentator of the US media outlet NBC for the upcoming event, he raced alongside former athletes Ato Boldon and Wallace Spearmon on 23 June, according to Billboard.

The rapper even turned up in Nike shoes, a pair of pants emblazoned with the star-spangled banner, and a shirt sporting a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

Snoop unfortunately finished behind his two competitors, clocking in at 34.44 seconds.

This, however, didn’t seem to deter him any, with the rapper clapping when he saw his timing and adding:

34.44 for a 52-year-old? Ain’t bad.

He later posed next to a board showcasing his timing, pointing it out once again.

The rapper also gave viewers a taste of what to expect from his commentary for the upcoming Summer Olympics by commentating on the steeplechase run.

“Oh he’s jumping on top of the hurdle. You can do that?” he exclaimed. “That was a cold trick right there. I like that one. Went off the tippy-top.”

Netizens express appreciation for Snoop Dogg’s side quests

The video of Snoop completing his 200m trial run, posted to TikTok by the official NBC Olympics account, has since gone viral.

Some users expressed their appreciation for his side quests — especially as sports seemed to be a far cry from what he usually does.

Other netizens were more amazed by his timing, pointing out that it was impressive considering his smoking habits.

And there were those who couldn’t help but praise Snoop.

As part of the coverage team for NBC in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, Snoop is set to make more appearances with “regular reports” on the Olympic Primetime Show, reported to start on 26 July.

