Monitor lizard seen ‘bathing’ in soapy water at Pasir Ris river, NEA says no unusual discharge found

Netizen claims not the first time that Pasir Ris river water has turned soapy

A netizen has expressed concern after a monitor lizard was seen “bathing” in apparently soapy river water in Pasir Ris.

Footage she posted in the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group showed the reptile immersed in an area of the river where the water had turned white and frothy.

Monitor lizard’s head pokes out from soapy water

In the short clip, which had a timestamp of 7.44am on 5 July, only the monitor lizard’s head could be seen peeking out from the surface.

It stood still while white foam covered its head, making it seem like it was luxuriating in a bubble bath.

The area that was filled with foamy water was in stark contrast with the rest of the river, which was clearer and a more normal colour.

OP says video was taken at Sungei Api Api

In the caption, the original poster (OP) said the “sad sight” was witnessed by her friend at Sungei Api Api.

She hoped the authorities would look into the matter as she claimed this was not the first time, adding:

Is this what our wildlife has to put up with?

Netizen claims to have seen similar white foam in the river

A netizen quipped in the comments that the monitor lizard was enjoying itself in the “bath”.

More seriously, a resident of the area claimed that she saw similar white foam entering the river “from time to time”.

She also shared a photo of the alleged foamy discharge.

Others advised the OP to make a report to the National Environment Agency (NEA) or national water agency PUB.

Members of the public could also call the National Parks Board (NParks) or the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) if they noticed that a monitor lizard was stuck in such waters.

No unusual discharge found: NEA

In response to queries from AsiaOne, NEA said its officers had conducted investigations after being made aware of the video.

However, they found no unusual discharge in the river or nearby drains. No reports of water pollution in the surrounding area were received, NEA noted.

NEA also reminded nearby residential developments and schools to make sure soapy water or other polluting matter does not enter public drains.

The public is advised to report unusual discharges into waterways via the OneService app with its exact location, date and time, as well as photos or videos to help the investigations.

MS News has reached out to NEA for more information.

Also read: Yishun canal water mysteriously turns green & blue, NEA finds water-based ink contamination

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Featured image adapted from Mel Teo via Singapore Wildlife Sightings on Facebook.