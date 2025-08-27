Yishun canal water mysteriously turns green & blue, NEA finds water-based ink contamination

Yishun Close canal water turns bright green & blue due to ink contamination

The water in the canal at Yishun Close caught the attention of those in Singapore after it mysteriously turned green.

Nee Soon GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Mr Jackson Lam made a Facebook post acknowledging the discolouration on 26 Aug.

“I have checked with National Environment Agency (NEA), who is tirelessly looking into the matter,” wrote Mr Lam.

Canal water turned green & blue on separate days

In his Facebook post, Mr Lam provided photos showing the canal filled with green water.

He stated that NEA officers have conducted surveillance and inspections.

They allegedly traced the affected canal and identified a potential source of the discolouration.

In the comments section of the post, user Yvonne Lim posted another photo from 16 Aug, showing half of the canal with bright blue water.

Water-based ink caused discolouration in Yishun canal

An NEA spokesperson told MS News that the cause of the canal water’s discolouration on 16 and 23 Aug was the discharge of wash water contaminated with water-based ink.

The water colour has since returned to normal.

NEA is currently investigating the incident and assessing the appropriate enforcement action to take.

Offenders who discharge pollutants into watercourses without written permission face a fine of up to S$20,000 upon first conviction.

Residents urged to report problems through OneService app

Mr Lam further encouraged residents to report problems in their estate through the OneService app.

“Your vigilance in reporting issues like this helps keep our waterways clean,” he said.

Similar events have occurred in Singapore’s canals, including water in the Bukit Timah Canal turning bright blue on 17 Jan 2024.

PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency, did not observe any traces of unusual discharge at the location.

Also read: 14-year-old girl among 3 hospitalised after minibus lands in Bukit Panjang canal

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Jackson Lam on Facebook and Yvonne Lim on Facebook.