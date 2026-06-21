S’pore father says son was hit by buggy at Seoul’s Incheon Airport, suffered multiple injuries

Son was hit by Incheon Airport buggy while returning from the toilet, father says

While returning from a trip to South Korea, a boy from Singapore was allegedly hit by a buggy at Seoul’s Incheon Airport on Wednesday (17 June), his father said.

In a Facebook post last Thursday (18 June), Mr Kayden Khoo said his son suffered multiple injuries as a result.

Son hit by Incheon Airport buggy while family was waiting to board Korean Air flight

The incident happened at about 6.15pm that day, as the family was waiting at Gate 221 to board Korean Air flight KE645 back to Singapore.

Mr Khoo’s son, Kyle, had gone to the toilet by himself as they had two other children to attend to, he said.

He was allegedly hit by the airport buggy when he came out, but Mr Khoo did not see how it fully happened.

Boy suffers multiple injuries including eye socket fracture

Staff from Korean Air were “prompt to react and provide assistance”, Mr Khoo said.

This included following the family to the hospital and arranging accommodation and an alternative flight for them.

According to his medical report, Kyle suffered multiple injuries, including:

Fracture of his right linear orbital roof, i.e. his eye socket

Swelling of the eye socket and facial injuries

Traumatic pneumocephalus, i.e. air in the cranial cavity following a head injury

Concussion

Photos that Mr Khoo shared of the boy showed that he had a “black eye” on his right eye and several bruises on his forehead.

Korean Air allegedly refused to provide official accident report

Mr Khoo said that Korean Air initially showed “genuine interest and care”, so they thought they were going to take responsibility “till the end”.

Thus, the family decided on the quickest way back to Singapore once Kyle was medically cleared to travel.

However, he claimed that the airline refused to provide an official accident report, which is needed for the airport to preserve the CCTV footage as evidence.

In fact, the Korean Air team also allegedly kept saying that the boy seemed better the next day — something “extremely difficult to accept”, Mr Khoo maintained, adding:

Furthermore, they also insist that their liability is limited to their goodwill gesture in Korea, where we can seek the medical attention but they cannot be liable for the expenses in Singapore.

The father thus appealed for witnesses on the same flight itinerary who might have seen the accident to contact him or his wife via their social media accounts.

Korean Air investigating incident

In response to queries from AsiaOne, Korean Air said it is investigating the incident.

It will respond to the customer’s requests after an internal review is completed, it added.

Also read: Parenting lesson: Family misses flight after son accidentally brings toy gun through Changi Airport security

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Featured image adapted from Boon Wee Kayden on Facebook.