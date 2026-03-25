Parenting lesson: Family misses flight after son accidentally brings toy gun through Changi Airport security

Family spends S$3,000 to rebook flights after son brings toy gun in carry-on bag

A family in Singapore missed their flight after a toy gun in their child’s hand-carry bag triggered additional airport security checks, costing them about S$3,000 on new flight tickets.

Son packs toy gun in hand-carry bag

In a Facebook post on 15 March, Facebook user Sharon Tang-Ling shared that the incident occurred before their 8.05am flight at Changi Airport.

The family had already cleared immigration and were heading through security when an unexpected delay occurred.

The first security lane they queued at reportedly “jammed and went down”, forcing them to switch to another lane.

During screening, security officers discovered that Ms Tang’s son had placed a toy gun inside his hand-carry bag.

She acknowledged that the mistake was on them as parents for not checking the bag more carefully.

Long wait before clearance

“We immediately offered to dispose of the toy so we could continue to the gate,” Ms Tang wrote.

However, airport protocol required clearance from AETOS officers before they could proceed.

Ms Tang said they waited more than 25 minutes for officers to arrive, leaving them with only about 15 minutes before departure.

Although airline staff were informed, she said the gate could only be held until the official departure time.

When AETOS officers arrived, there were reportedly just three minutes left before departure, and the gate was already in the process of closing.

Family misses flight and spends S$3,000 on rebooking

Regardless, procedures had to be followed. The officers needed to discuss the situation and write a statement before clearing the family.

“In that moment we were panicking and pleading if things could move a little faster,” Ms Tang recounted.

Unfortunately, by the time the process was completed, the family had already missed their flight.

They eventually had to book new tickets on China Southern Airlines, which she described as an unexpected “S$3,000 lesson”.

Despite the ordeal, Ms Tang stressed that she did not blame airport staff, noting that everyone was simply following proper procedures.

‘Double check your kids’ hand-carry bags’

She shared the incident as a reminder for parents travelling with children.

“Always double check your kids’ hand-carry bags,” she advised. “Even a harmless toy can trigger security protocols.”

She also added that once such procedures begin, they must run their full course.

“If this post saves even one family from the same stressful (and expensive) mistake, it’s worth sharing,” she wrote.

Some netizens feel sorry for OP

Some netizens expressed sympathy, with one praising Ms Tang for taking responsibility.

Others compared the situation to airports overseas, where they felt the family might have been allowed to dispose of the item and proceed.

One commenter questioned whether there could be more flexibility in such cases.

Family says it was a learning moment

In response to MS News queries, Ms Sharon Tang, a homemaker in her 40s, said the incident occurred at Changi Airport Terminal 3.

Ms Tang shared that the family were initially supposed to fly to Guangzhou via SQ850.

“It was definitely a stressful moment because we realised time was running very tight before boarding,” Ms Tang said.

She added that they felt responsible as parents for not checking their child’s bag more thoroughly.

At the same time, she acknowledged that officers were just carrying out their duties.

She added that the airline staff tried to assist by keeping the aircraft door open.

Parents explain situation to son

Ms Tang told MS News that her seven-year-old son “was a little confused and upset” because he could see that his parents were stressed at that moment.

However, she later spoke to him calmly to explain “why airport security rules are important and that certain items, even toys, can cause issues when travelling”.

“We also reassured him that it wasn’t about blaming him as he was simply excited for the trip,” Ms Tang added.

As parents, they were reminded that they should always double-check their children’s bags.

“In the end, it became a learning moment for the whole family,” Ms Tang said.

MS News has also reached out to the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) for comment.

Also read: Woman arrested after using abusive language at Changi Airport baggage check-in area

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Featured image adapted from @Sharon Tang-Ling on Facebook & Changi Airport, for illustration purposes only.