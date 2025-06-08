Woman arrested after using abusive language at Changi Airport baggage check-in area

Abusive woman arrested by police at Changi Airport Terminal 1

Police officers pinned down a woman in Changi Airport Terminal 1 and arrested her for using abusive language last Friday.

The police told MS News that they received a call for assistance at around 6.25pm on 6 June from the airport.

They arrested a 42-year-old woman for using abusive language against a public servant.

A man, calling himself Mr Liew, posted a video of the incident to his Xiaohongshu account.

Woman arrested by three police officers

According to Shin Min Daily News, Mr Liew said he saw the woman arguing with airport security officers and repeatedly hitting the check-in equipment.

His video showed three police officers pinning her down at the baggage check-in area. The woman could be heard yelling incoherently.

Other travellers at the airport looked on in surprise at the scene.

Mr Liew claimed the woman appeared to be Chinese, in her 40s, with tattoos on her left arm and dyed brown hair.

When a commenter asked if it was a case of theft, he replied, saying it looked more like she was overwhelmed by the automated check-in systems.

The officers handcuffed the woman and took her away shortly after the video ended.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Mr Liew on Xiaohongshu.