Son Holds Signs Seeking Witnesses Of Bicycle Accident On 5 Jun

Seeing a loved one getting into an accident isn’t easy, even more so when the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

On 5 Jun, an elderly man was cycling along a park connector network in Bishan when another cyclist allegedly collided with him. The man has been hospitalised.

It’s been several weeks since then, yet the family’s search for witnesses is still ongoing.

On Sunday (27 Jun), his son was seen nearby the accident site holding up signs appealing for eyewitnesses.

Son seeks witnesses near accident site

On Sunday (27 Jun), the 81-year-old’s son was seen standing along a park connector network in Bishan, appealing for witnesses of the accident.

The large sign reads that he is appealing for eyewitnesses of the bicycle crash that happened on Saturday (5 Jun) to come forward with information.

He also held another handwritten sign that gave a more detailed account of what happened.

According to the sign, the accident occurred between 9.30-10.30am that day at the running track behind Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Secondary School.

The 81-year-old was wearing a bright orange polo shirt at that time.

The family still requires more information in order to make a police report on the accident.

Elderly man still hospitalised

On 17 Jun, the elderly man’s daughter also made an urgent appeal for eyewitnesses on Facebook.

In her post, she stated that her dad was riding his bicycle slowly, but when turning right, another cyclist, who appeared to be a Chinese man, collided with him.

The accident caused a fracture near the 81-year-old’s pelvis, and he had been unable to walk.

According to current updates, the man is currently still hospitalised.

Do reach out to the family if you have information

We can’t imagine how difficult it is for the family to spend weeks searching for witnesses while caring for their father in hospital.

Hopefully, their efforts will yield more results as they continue to appeal for eyewitnesses to come forward.

So, if you happen to have been in the area on 5 Jun and have any information, do reach out to the family via the mobile number here.

MS News also wishes the elderly man a speedy recovery.

