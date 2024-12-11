Actress Sora Ma reveals husband died 6 months ago, shortly before the birth of their first child

Actress Sora Ma reveals her husband died 6 months ago

In an Instagram post on Wednesday (11 Dec), Singapore-based Malaysian actress Sora Ma shared that her husband had died six months ago, just two months before she was due to give birth to their first child.

Ma, 40, began by apologising for revealing this personal news but explained that, after much thought, she had found the courage to share it.

“Six months ago, my husband left us forever,” she wrote. “There was no illness, no warning — it was sudden and completely unexpected. His passing caught me entirely off guard.”

In the wake of his death, she faced home renovations, childbirth, confinement, moving, and raising their child — all of which she never imagined doing alone.

It wasn’t until recently that she started to find some balance in her life and began to process her grief.

Actress welcomed their first child after husband’s death

In August, Ma gave birth to their son, Skye.

“He is the continuation of our love and the reason I find strength to keep going,” she shared.

Ma also expressed her gratitude towards her late husband, who had built “wonderful relationships” during his life, leaving her surrounded by supportive friends and family.

Finally, she apologised for not sharing the news sooner and asked the public to respect her family’s privacy.

Actress & husband were married in 2021

Ma and her late husband, a Singaporean businessman known only as “Mr R”, registered their marriage in October 2021.

However, due to the pandemic, her family was unable to attend.

In July 2022, they held a wedding in Singapore, with her mother and brother present.

Later that year, in December, they celebrated another wedding in Penang.

