South Buona Vista Braised Duck Closing Down On 7 Feb After 55 Years Of Operations

Popular for its duck rice, South Buona Vista Braised Duck is frequented by many diners in the Rochor area.

Unfortunately, the eatery has revealed that it will be closing down due to rising costs and rental prices.

With no plans for relocation, its last day of operations is on 7 Feb 2024.

South Buona Vista Braised Duck closing down in Feb 2024

Posting to Hawkers United – Dabao 2020 on Facebook, a customer shared that the eatery will be closing down next year.

She said that the owner of the eatery told her they would be closing for good with no plans for relocation in light of rising costs and rental.

“Age is also catching up with the current owners,” the OP said. “They find it such a pity given that this braised duck has more than 50 years of history since their early days at South Buona Vista Road.”

“Our standard order of duck plus their porridge and sambal tofu will be dearly missed,” noted the OP.

The Straits Times (ST) has confirmed the closure, adding that 7 Feb 2024 will be its last day of operations.

Most popular for braised duck menu

The stall has made a name for itself in Singapore’s local dining scene since Lim Ah Too founded Lim Seng Lee Duck Rice Eating House in South Buona Vista Road in 1968, according to ST.

His brother-in-law, Ang Chiap Teck, then learned how to cook Teochew-style braised duck from him before setting up a stall of his own.

He subsequently moved to 81 Desker Road, setting up a larger eatery for diners to enjoy.

The stall’s braised duck is the most popular among customers, with prices starting at S$6 for a single-person serving.

Meanwhile, a whole braised duck comes with a S$45 price tag. The stall also offers dishes such as sambal kangkong and sambal tofu.

For those who’d like to visit the stall before it closes down, here’s how to get there:

South Buona Vista Braised Duck

Address: 81 Desker Road, Singapore 209604

Opening hours: Daily except Thursday, 10am-6pm

Nearest MRT Station: Rochor

