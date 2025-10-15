South Korean student abducted & allegedly tortured to death during holiday in Cambodia

South Korean student tortured to death after abduction in Cambodia, family still waiting for body’s release

A 22-year-old South Korean student died in Cambodia after being abducted and allegedly tortured by a local crime group.

More than a month has passed, and his family still has not received his body, reports Korea Times.

Family demanded to pay ransom of S$45,600 for student’s release

According to his family, the victim, known only by his surname A, travelled to Cambodia on 17 July for a holiday. He told his family he was attending an exhibition.

Within days, his relatives were contacted by a man speaking with a Chinese Korean accent, claiming A had caused trouble and demanding a ransom of 50 million won (S$45,600) for his release.

Despite alerting local authorities and the Cambodian embassy, the family was unable to locate him.

Victim found dead, investigation points to severe torture

Communication from the kidnappers abruptly ceased after four days.

On 8 Aug, A’s body was discovered in Kampot Province near Bokor Mountain.

Investigators determined that he died from cardiac arrest resulting from severe torture, which had caused significant physical harm.

A family member shared their anguish, stating: “The death certificate says he died of cardiac arrest caused by torture. Imagining his suffering keeps us awake at night.”

The student’s body remains in Cambodia, further prolonging the family’s agony as they await repatriation.

Kidnappings of South Korean citizens in Cambodia surged in recent years

Recent reports show a surge in kidnapping incidents involving South Korean citizens in Cambodia, prompting local authorities to issue travel warnings.

Areas like Phnom Penh, Sihanoukville, and Bokor Mountain have been flagged as high-risk.

The Cambodian authorities, along with the South Korean government, continue to investigate the case. While some suspects have been identified, no arrests have been made yet.

Featured image adapted from Juleta Martirosyan on Canva, for illustrative purposes only.