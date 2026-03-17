Navy SEAL-trained S’pore commando involved in 30-second SQ117 hijack rescue later becomes Buddhist monk

Story of SIA Flight SQ117 hijack resurfaces, LinkedIn post spotlights commando-turned-monk

A Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) commando who helped end a plane hijacking in just 30 seconds later took a radically different path in life by becoming a Buddhist monk.

A LinkedIn post shared on Monday (16 March) has reignited interest in one of Singapore’s most dramatic aviation incidents: the 1991 hijacking of Singapore Airlines Flight SQ117.

It recounts the tense ordeal and the swift operation that brought it to an end in under a minute.

From elite commando to life-or-death mission

On 26 March 1991, Singapore Airlines Flight SQ117 was hijacked en route from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore.

Four armed men seized the aircraft, which was carrying 114 passengers and 11 crew members, triggering a tense overnight standoff after it landed at Changi Airport.

As negotiations dragged on, the hijackers reportedly threatened to begin killing hostages. Meanwhile, SAF’s Special Operations Force commandos were deployed to storm the plane.

According to the LinkedIn post, Fred Cheong, said to be among the few Singaporeans to have completed United States (US) Navy Sea, Air, and Land (SEAL) training, was part of the team tasked with carrying out the assault.

30-second rescue that saved every life on board

In the early hours of 27 March, commandos moved in.

They breached the aircraft, deployed stun grenades, and eliminated all four hijackers in what has been widely described as a precise and highly coordinated operation.

The entire mission lasted about 30 seconds. No hostages were killed.

Reflecting on the moment in a 2019 interview with CNA, Mr Cheong said: “We were really quite clear when we went inside there; we knew exactly what to do. You cannot go there and start to think. We go there and do what we train for because there will be that trade-off.”

The operation remains one of Singapore’s most notable counter-terrorism successes.

Retires after 32 years of service and becomes Buddhist monk

After 32 years of service in the SAF, Mr Cheong reportedly retired in 2013.

He later travelled to Dharamsala, India, where he was said to have been ordained as a Buddhist monk by the Dalai Lama in 2017, taking on the name Venerable Tenzin Drachom.

Explaining the meaning behind his new name to CNA, he shared that “dra” refers to delusion while “chom” means destroyer.

In the military, I destroyed the enemy outside. Now I destroy the enemy inside.

A commenter on the LinkedIn post who said he had served alongside Mr Cheong offered a glimpse into the unexpected transition, describing it as a “midcareer switch”.

He recalled Mr Cheong as a compelling storyteller and said he was “surprised” to learn that he had become a monk.

“But I suppose, each of us has our own paths to take and how we confront our inner self. I am happy that Fred has found himself!” the commenter wrote.

Another commenter, who said his close friend had served under Mr Cheong, shared that he had often heard positive things about both his character and his transition to monkhood.

Also read: S’pore Special Forces Soldier Stayed Awake For Over 2 Days To Run 342km, Wins Brutal Ultramarathon

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Featured image adapted from Joel Chue on LinkedIn.