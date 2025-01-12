32-year-old donor from US travels around the world to donate sperm, aims to father 100 children by end of 2025

Sperm donor from US aims to father 100 children in 2025

32-year-old Kyle Gordy from Los Angeles, USA, who is a sperm donor both remotely and through intercourse, said he aims to father 100 children by the end of 2025.

He has fathered 87 so far – with his oldest being 10 years old – and 14 more set to be born in Sweden, Norway, England, and Scotland, according to the New York Post.

“It feels great to be a dad of so many children,” Mr Gordy reportedly said, adding, that he has helped women around the globe start families when they thought it would be impossible.

Mr Gordy’s services are free and can be acquired by contacting him through his Instagram page, or his website “Be Pregnant Now”.

He is set to be the fourth person to become a father to 100 children.

Serial sperm donor plans to keep making babies

Despite expecting to father 1oo children in 2025, Mr Gordy says he is only “getting started”.

“I’m a long way off making a significant impact on the world’s overall population,” he expressed.

He plans to surpass Telegram founder Pavel Durov, who reportedly has at least 100 biological children.

Additionally, Mr Gordy said he does not have a goal number in mind and wants to “keep making babies until women no longer need me”.

His services took a halt last year, after meeting and becoming engaged to Anika Philipp in the American TV show 90 Day Fiance, reported Daily Mail. However, they broke up after eight months.

In 2025, he plans to resume his sperm donation spree and travel to Japan, Ireland, and Korea.

“I’ve not been able to get to those countries for donating specifically yet,” Mr Gordu shared. “Who knows? I might have a child in each country by 2026.”

Sperm donation is legal in the US and donors do not have any legal obligation towards their progeny.

However, sperm donation laws vary by country, with some limiting the number of children a sperm donor may father to avoid inbreeding between donor offspring.

Man’s lovelife hampered by sperm donation spree

However, the serial sperm donor admits that he is unlucky in finding love, which the New York Post reported he attributes to his sperm donation services.

“Although I’ve had a few women interested in a possible relationship, it never goes anywhere,” he shared.

Nonetheless, Mr Gordy is not giving up on love.

“I wouldn’t mind an Irish wife,” he expressed, adding that the mum of one of his progeny is from Dublin, so he already has some family there.

