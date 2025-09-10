SPF & banks team up to block over 4,100 scams, S$54.6M in potential losses saved

SPF and banks partner up to prevent over 4,100 scams, save S$54.6 million in potential losses

A partnership between the Singapore Police Force’s (SPF) Anti-Scam Centre (ASC) and five major banks has stopped more than 4,100 scams in just two months, saving victims from losing at least S$54.6 million.

The SPF announced the results on Sunday (8 Sept), crediting automation and close collaboration with banks for the swift action.

Police team up with five banks to stop scammers

Between 1 July and 31 Aug, the ASC worked with DBS, GXS, OCBC, UOB, and Standard Chartered to detect and stop scams in progress.

The partnership used Robotic Process Automation (RPA), a system that allows quick exchanges of information between the ASC and banks.

This enabled them to identify potential victims faster and intervene before money could be transferred to scammers.

The scams ranged from e-commerce fraud and government official impersonations to investment, job, and even love scams.

Over 4,100 bank customers warned in time

During the operation, more than 4,700 alerts were sent out, warning over 4,100 bank customers that they were being targeted.

Thanks to the rapid response, police said at least S$54.6 million in potential losses was prevented.

Police remind public to ACT against scams

SPF also urged the public to “ACT” to protect themselves and others against scammers:

Add security features like ScamShield, transaction limits, and two-factor authentication.

Check for signs of scams by asking questions and verifying information.

Tell the authorities by reporting to your bank, ScamShield, or the police.

The police stressed that community vigilance remains key, and urged members of the public to look out for their friends and family who may be at risk.

