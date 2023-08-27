SPF Officer Switches Effortlessly Between Chinese, Malay & Thai, Also Speaks Hokkien & Cantonese

SPF Officer Impresses Viewers With Fluency In Multiple Languages Like Chinese & Thai

Singapore Police Force (SPF) is known for its strict and effective enforcement of the law, maintaining the peace and safety of Singapore.

Having to deal with a diverse group of people every day, it wouldn’t be surprising if they’re well-versed in more than one or two languages.

But being able to communicate in four languages and two dialects? Colour us impressed.

A TikTok video of an SPF investigating officer effortlessly switching between multiple languages went viral, impressing many viewers.

Besides the four main languages in Singapore, he could also converse in Thai, Hokkien and Cantonese.

SPF officer speaks multiple languages, including Chinese dialects

The official account for SPF posted a short skit to TikTok, showcasing the officer’s linguistic prowess.

The video starts with the officer, Mr Rafi, introducing himself and telling the interviewee that he would be her investigating officer for the day.

Despite the lack of a reply, he remains unfazed, stating, “Don’t understand English? No problem.”

He then switches to Chinese instead, repeating the introduction and asking her if she saw anyone walk past her.

When the silence continues save for a shrug of the interviewee’s shoulders, Mr Rafi proceeds to speak in Malay.

Showcases fluency in different dialects

Unfortunately, Mr Rafi’s words fly over her head, too. Undeterred, Mr Rafi speaks in Hokkien, asking her if she can understand him.

When she shakes her head, Cantonese words then pour out of his mouth, which is probably the most impressive part of the video.

Still, his interviewee remains confused and clearly at his wits’ end, Mr Rafi ultimately makes a last-ditch effort by trying his luck with Thai.

“Ma’am, which language do you speak?” he asks, visibly exasperated.

The answer, hilariously enough, is Tamil — a language he could have spoken from the start. The irony isn’t lost on Mr Rafi in the video, either.

Netizens impressed with SPF officer

Now viral, Mr Rafi’s multilingualism has caught the eye of netizens on TikTok.

Many praised him for being able to switch between the different languages without hesitation.

Even the official account for Changi Airport had to chime in, labelling him a “multilingual king.”

One user also urged SPF to reward Mr Rafi with a pay raise.

Needless to say, he’s more than deserved it with the impressive display of his skills.

Of course, this isn’t the only time those with our local authorities have impressed Singapore residents by being multilingual.

Back in April, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) marked its 20th anniversary with a video singing “Happy Birthday” in different languages, including French and Korean.

Featured image adapted from @singaporepoliceforce on TikTok.