Spize Loses Halal Certification Over ‘Technical Issues’, Restaurant To Resubmit Application

Spize Restaurant To Reapply For Halal Certification After Renewal Lapse

Simpang Bedok is often abuzz with diners having a good meal with friends and family. Along the street, one of the most popular and famous restaurants is Spize, known for its fusion cuisines enjoyed by all.

Recently, @halalSG revealed on Twitter that Spize is no longer halal-certified.

Spize later took to Instagram to share that there had been a lapse during the renewal of their halal certificate.

The restaurant is now reapplying for its halal certification and will continue doing its best to serve the Muslim community.

No longer halal-certified since 1 Sep

In reply to a Twitter user on 20 Oct, @halalSG said Spize was no longer halal-certified. They have yet to receive any new applications from them.

According to Berita Harian, the establishment was no longer certified halal since 1 Sep.

In the comments section of a repost of the tweet, Mr Haresh Sabnani, owner and managing director of Spize, said the restaurant apologises for the inconvenience caused.

He shared that they are currently working with the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) to address shortcomings of their renewal applications for all locations. Spize has since submitted a renewal application.

Mr Haresh assured that Spize remains committed to maintaining its status as a halal establishment.

Spize to resubmit renewal application

On Saturday (22 Oct), Spize @ Bedok shared on their Instagram page @spizesingapore that there had been a renewal lapse in their halal certification process due to technical issues.

Reassuring customers that their food products were from halal-certified suppliers, Spize is now in the midst of applying for its halal certification again.

In the meantime, they remain committed to serving the Muslim community.

Spize said they appreciate those who have reached out to them with their concerns and are humbled by their support and understanding.

The restaurant shared that it has been in the F&B business for 20 years and was halal-certified for 15 years.

Featured images adapted from Google Maps and Facebook.