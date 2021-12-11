5 S’pore Cats That Lived In Dilapidated Farmhouse Seeking Adopters

Not every furkid is lucky enough to be born in a caring home with hooman owners showering them with love every day. Some spend years in a seemingly abandoned place filled with junk and trash.

That seems to be the case for 5 cats that were discovered to be living in a dilapidated farmhouse, which has since been demolished.

Although they’ve been transferred to an indoor container room, the facility will no longer be available for use come January.

In light of this, a netizen has taken to Facebook to appeal for fosterers to take these felines in.

S’pore cats discovered in a dilapidated farmhouse

According to the post shared on the Singapore Streets Cats Welfare Facebook group, the five cats were discovered on an undisclosed vegetable farm.

Going by the pictures, the farm appeared unkempt and abandoned.

Broken wooden beams dangled from the ceiling while buckets and broken furniture littered the floor below.

Not long after they were found, the land was apparently cleared by the authorities. The farm has since been demolished.

Cats transferred to container room

Since they were rescued in Jul 2021, the cats have been housed temporarily in a container room where they adapted to living indoors.

However, the owner will be claiming the facility back in Jan 2022 for commercial use, leaving the cats without a home.

Attempts to rehome the cats have also ended in failure because the animals needed more time to adapt to human company.

Cats seeking forever home

With them potentially becoming homeless, the netizen took to Facebook on Friday (10 Dec) in hopes of finding the 5 cats, comprising 2 adults and 3 kittens, a forever home.

The Facebook user also expressed reluctance to release the cats into the wild as they’ve gotten used to being indoors. This may result in them being attacked by predators, killed on roads, and subjected to hunger or illness.

An owner of 5 cats, the netizen also shared that they’re unable to adopt the felines given her limited resources.

Reach out to adopt poor cats

Every furkid deserves a chance to live a happy life in a safe environment.

If you’re interested in welcoming a new cat to your home, do get in touch with the netizen on Facebook to learn the deets.

Hopefully, the cats will be able to find a foster home in the upcoming weeks.

