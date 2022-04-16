S’pore Helper Earns Licence & Drives Mercedes, Thanks Employers For Funding Her Lessons

Singapore Helper Drives Employers’ Mercedes After Getting Driving License

Many domestic helpers in Singapore leave their home countries in search of a better life. While taking care of their employers, they may miss out on some of life’s milestones.

One helper in Singapore, however, was blessed with the opportunity to snag her driving licence while working for her employers.

In a Facebook post, she thanked her employers for funding her lessons and showed herself diligently checking for blind spots while driving her employer’s Mercedes.

Helper thanks employers for funding her driver’s licence

Getting a driving licence is a milestone for most of us, not just because we earned a life skill but for some, it’s also because of the hefty course fees.

Presumably, those reasons were what made the helper thank her employers profusely in a Facebook post on Wednesday (13 Apr).

In the post, the Indonesian helper shared that she was in a “very lucky” position to be able to learn and drive while working in Singapore.

She expressed gratitude towards her employers and hopes to continue being a helper and now, driver, for the family.

The helper also attached a short clip showing herself diligently checking corners while driving her employer’s Mercedes.

Netizens congratulate helper for getting her driver’s licence

Her gratefulness to her employers warmed netizens’ hearts, with many congratulating her on her achievement.

One commenter says that by acquiring a driver’s licence, she has essentially upskilled herself and is not an “ordinary” helper anymore.

Other netizens praise the employers’ foresight, saying that the helper would be able to step up to the task if they would not able to drive anymore.

Others familiar with her employers also provided glowing character reviews and attested to their good-hearted natures.

Driver’s licence lets her be employable when she returns home

Upskilling has come to the forefront of many Singaporeans during the pandemic.

Realising how fragile our rice bowls can be, many of us have also learned the importance of acquiring new skills in order to stay relevant.

So it’s heartening to see a helper get her driver’s licence and essentially raise her employability even when she returns back home.