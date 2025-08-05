5 free ways to celebrate National Day at S’pore Sports Hub, from fitness parties to fireworks

Celebrate National Day at Majulah Fiesta, happening at Singapore Sports Hub from 8 to 10 Aug

Singapore’s 60th birthday is right around the corner, and if you didn’t manage to snag those elusive National Day Parade (NDP) tickets — or simply prefer to spend the holiday doing something a little more active — we’ve got just the thing for you.

Majulah Fiesta 2025 at Singapore Sports Hub promises three days of free, family-friendly fun from 8 to 10 Aug, featuring everything from fur-tastically cute pet parades to fireworks, live local music, and high-energy workouts.

Whether you’re planning a day out with the kids, hanging with friends, or on a festive date with your other half, there are plenty of ways to soak in the patriotic vibes — no balloting for tickets required.

Watch the National Day Parade live & enjoy fireworks by the bay

Just because you’re not at the Padang doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the National Day spectacle.

On 9 Aug from 5.30pm, Singapore Sports Hub will offer a front-row experience with a live telecast of the NDP across three venues: OCBC Square, Stadium Roar, and the Water Sports Centre.

Come dressed in your best red-and-white fit and join fellow Singaporeans as you soak in the sights, songs, and spirit of the parade on the big screens.

Oh, and before you head in, don’t forget to grab your official NDP Fun Pack at any of the three locations from 4pm to 6pm to complete your celebration experience.

If you want to catch the State Flag Flypast, be sure to chope a good spot at Stadium Roar — this iconic aerial moment is a powerful highlight not to be missed.

As night falls, the skies will come alive with a dazzling five-minute fireworks display to cap off the official NDP celebrations.

And just when you think it’s over, Singapore Sports Hub will set off a second round of their own fireworks over the Kallang Basin, so don’t put that camera phone away just yet.

Catch electrifying live performances at the Majulah Music Hub

The NDP isn’t the only place to catch live performances.

Over at OCBC Square, the Majulah Music Hub will be turning up the volume on 9 Aug from 1pm to 9.30pm, featuring a stellar lineup of local music acts ready to bring the house down.

Presented by So Drama! Entertainment’s Music & Drama Company and Kallang Alive Sport Management, this full-day showcase is all about celebrating Singapore’s creative spirit through sound.

Expect everything from powerhouse vocals to soulful melodies by artists like Iman Fandi, The Island Voices, Dominic Chin, Gail Belmonte, Khim Ng, RINES, and Aaron Bunac.

Whether you’re rocking out with your squad or introducing the little ones to our vibrant local music scene, it’s the perfect backdrop for a laid-back, feel-good National Day.

Break a sweat at the Majulah Fiesta Fitness Party

Besides soaking in the soulful beats and high-energy performances at the Majulah Music Hub, why not ride the momentum and get moving yourself?

After all, you are at the Singapore Sports Hub — it’s practically made for it.

The Majulah Fiesta Fitness Party is back at OCBC Square, with two sessions featuring upbeat music and guided exercises that’ll get your heart pumping.

Led by experienced instructors, the sessions are suitable for all fitness levels, so don’t worry if you haven’t hit the gym in a while — just bring your water bottle, good vibes, and a willingness to move.

The Majulah Fiesta Fitness Party kicks off on 9 Aug from 8.30am to 11am, and continues on 10 Aug from 8.30am to 9.40am.

Slow things down at the AL!VE Artisans Market

If dance workouts aren’t quite your thing (or you simply need a breather after all that cardio), the AL!VE Artisans Market offers a more laid-back way to spend the day.

Running from 8 to 10 Aug at The Lawn at Kallang Wave Mall and open from 12pm to 8pm, this open-air market is a great excuse to slow your pace, browse at your own time, and pick up a few unique finds along the way.

Curated by INVADE and Kallang Alive Sport Management, the market features 20 local and international brands, with everything from handcrafted homeware and lifestyle goods to artisanal snacks and creative trinkets.

It’s the kind of spot where you might stumble upon the perfect gift, a cute keepsake, or just something you never knew you needed — all while enjoying the festive buzz of the long weekend.

Even furbabies aren’t left out

While you’re enjoying the festivities, don’t forget the four-legged members of the family — because even pets get to celebrate National Day.

On 9 and 10 Aug, the Good Pet Fair Kampong Edition takes over OCBC Square and 100PLUS Promenade from 10am to 6pm, bringing two days of furkid-friendly fun for animal lovers and their companions.

Expect informative talks on cat grooming, a high-energy canine flyball relay, and plenty of opportunities to pick up tips and treats for your pets.

The main event, however, is undoubtedly the Best Dressed Pets Parade, where furry friends will strut their stuff in charming outfits that are sure to steal the show.

It’s your chance to show off your pet, learn a thing or two, or simply spend the day squealing at an endless parade of adorable animals.

For more information on Majulah Fiesta 2025, visit the official website.

Also read: CHIJ student who dreamt of NDP since P5 among thousands to perform on 9 Aug

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Sports Hub on Facebook and courtesy of Singapore Sports Hub.