NDP 2025 to feature cross-venue performance between Padang & Marina Bay, spectators can participate with LED wristbands

If you thought last year’s National Day Parade (NDP) was impressive, 2025 is about to dial it up to 11.

To mark 60 years of independence — dubbed SG60 — the NDP 2025 show will, for the first time, extend from the Padang to Marina Bay, complete with synchronised performances, light projections on buildings, and even a floating stage.

But the real magic? How it brings together everyday Singaporeans and national icons alike in one cohesive performance. From youth volunteers to veteran singers and artists with disabilities, everyone has a role to play.

Floating stages, wristband lights & a stage that moves

This year’s NDP is pulling out all the stops in terms of stage design. The centrepiece at the Padang is a 15m-wide mobile stage that can rise up to 7m high. Covered with 270 LED screens, it rolls around on 47 wheels, providing the audience with a 360-degree view.

Additionally, eight island stages and over 200m of LED floor panels stretch around the Padang. Meanwhile, a separate floating stage in the Bay allows performers to appear like they’re singing from the water.

All spectators will wear LED wristbands this year, allowing them to join in the NDP performance.

There will also be a massive SG60 fireworks display to end the night.

Intergenerational stories & Singaporean songs anchor the show

Helming the creative direction is Boo Junfeng, who’s leading the NDP show for the third time. He said the 2025 edition is rooted in the lyrics of Singapore’s National Anthem.

“For me, what was important was to keep it universal and relevant, and tell stories of Singaporeans that perhaps remain relatable regardless of the times.”

Across four acts, the show explores themes of diversity, dreams, resilience, and unity.

Act One opens with the theme song ‘Here We Are’ performed by Kit Chan and Charlie Lim, followed by a powerful spoken rendition of the National Anthem by Ramli Sarip, and performances by Tosh Zhang, Shye, Yung Raja and others.

Act Two invites Singaporeans to ponder their personal dreams and collective aspirations.

It features rising talent Heema Izzati singing Charlie Lim’s ‘Room at the Table’ — a song about kindness and inclusivity.

Heema, who has performed in two previous NDPs, said this year feels different: “It matters most to me because I get to sing a song that is so meaningful.”

The performance is personal for her, as she transitions from a young performer to a soloist working on her own EP. “It’s been so exciting. The first time I was in NDP, I was 12, just singing a line with other kids. Now, I feel the responsibility of doing the song justice.”

Act Two also features eight floats designed by artists with disabilities. The vibrant floats will appear at the Padang and Marina Bay, and showcase personal expressions of hope and vision for the future.

As the floats glide across land and water, their artworks are projected onto buildings like Fullerton Hotel and UOB Plaza, turning the city skyline into a living canvas.

This expanded “canvas” is a first for NDP, designed to involve more Singaporeans beyond just one location.

Cross-venue duet by Benjamin Kheng & Rahimah Rahim steals the show

Act Three features a duet between Benjamin Kheng and music legend Rahimah Rahim — but they will not be on the same stage.

Kheng performs on a floating platform in Marina Bay, while Rahimah sings her part from the Padang. It’s a visual and emotional highlight, linking two generations in song.

“What makes it really special this time is that I am not alone,” Benjamin said, making a pun on his 2024 NDP theme song Not Alone.

“We have this wonderful intergenerational duet… I’ve never performed like that on a boat.”

For Rahimah, the challenge was a welcome one: “I feel very blessed to sing with a young artist like Ben Kheng. Our styles are so different, so it’s something new for me too.”

Sentimental sing-along to end the night

Act Four brings Singapore’s National Anthem to life, calling on Singaporeans to unite and shape the future together.

Drummers from SMU Samba Masala will perform a synchronised drumming performance of ‘The Road Ahead’ — the NDP 2021 theme song.

The act ends with a sing-along segment featuring past NDP songs:

‘Count on Me’

‘One People, One Nation’

‘Stand up for Singapore’

‘We are Singapore’

‘Where I Belong’

‘A mini Singapore’ — Community performers share why they keep coming back to NDP

Performers from the People’s Association and other community groups form the backbone of the show, and many have been at it for years.

Matthew S T Sunil, 66, who performs alongside his wife, calls the NDP journey “a pilgrimage”:

You have to make a lot of sacrifices. Long standing under the sun, whole day will be gone. But NDP is like a mini Singapore. You see unity, spirit, multiculturalism.

Jennifer Thevajenner, 49, said that even though she has performed in seven NDP parades, the challenges never get old.

“During the pandemic, every day we went home very late and had to wash and wear again the next day. That was a real challenge.”

But no matter the struggles, every step is worth it to them.

17-year-old Sathis Babu Lakshmi Prabha joined as a pre-parade motivator after TOUCH Community Services sent the link to her school. She signed up immediately.

“The audience’s eyes aren’t on us the whole time, so it’s more fun. It’s about bringing out the vibe.”

She sees her role as more than just cheering — it’s about giving back during a milestone year.

From soloists and singers to wristband-wearing spectators, NDP 2025 shows what’s possible when every Singaporean plays a part.

As we celebrate SG60, one thing’s clear: the show isn’t just about looking back at how far Singapore has come. It is about looking around and realising who got us here.

