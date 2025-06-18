7 NDP 2025 pack designs feature art by persons with disabilities, showcases hopes for SG60 & beyond

NDP 2025 pack designs celebrate SG60 with hope & heart

As Singapore turns 60, this year’s National Day Parade (NDP) 2025 pack designs prove that the bags are more than just your average everyday carry — they’re canvases of care, courage, and imagination.

The collaboration, a joint effort by the NDP Executive Committee, SG Enable, and ART:DIS, marks the sixth consecutive year that artists with disabilities have contributed to the National Day celebrations.

There are seven designs this year, and here’s what each of them means — plus what the artists have to say about it.

1. Multiculturalism: Celebrating Singapore’s diverse identity

This red and white design bursts with cultural icons, from the ketupat to capteh, celebrating the vibrant threads that make up Singapore’s multicultural society.

Created by artists from ART:DIS, the artwork reflects how our different races and cultures live, play, and grow together.

“It is wonderful that the National Day celebrations included persons with disabilities in such a meaningful way,” said Ms Angela Tan, Executive Director of ART:DIS.

2. Resilience: Honouring strength through adversity

Featuring illustrations of Singapore’s front-line workers, everyday heroes, and more, this design — though cutesy — pays tribute to Singapore’s collective grit.

The design is a nod to the perseverance of Singaporeans in the face of trials, such as Covid-19 and scams.

Brennan Tay, 20, said he was inspired by the “diverse culture of Singapore” and the “future of Singapore” as he worked on the design.

This shines through in his inclusive selection of design elements — from athletes with disabilities to new-age farmers cultivating produce.

3. Openness: Welcoming all languages & cultures

The third NDP pack design on this list is a colourful piece, perfect for the everyday maximalist.

Incorporating bright hues of yellow, orange, blue, and green, the pack is not just stylish but equally meaningful.

Tay Bee Lian, 73, contributed calligraphy for the phrase “您好吗?” (“How are you?”), capturing a spirit of warmth and openness.

Madam Tay, who was diagnosed with polio as a child, said: “I wrote ‘how are you’ using calligraphy because it is what we say every time we greet each other.”

“I like it when people are united and together,” she said.

“I am very honoured that I am a part of creating it this year, especially after seeing how nice the NDP packs are every year.”

Her message? A Singapore where everyone feels acknowledged, included, and welcomed.

Her work embodies openness not just through words, but through connection.

4. Boldness: Daring to dream & do

This next design is a bold one that channels the nation’s spirit of audacity — the courage to try, to fail, and to try again.

It features Singapore’s built heritage, such as the iconic shophouses and spiral staircases of old, and newer builds like the Supertrees at Gardens by the Bay.

Mohammad Zulkhairi Lutfi Bin Mohd Azam, designed five of the featured artworks in this design.

His contribution shows Singapore’s transformation through the decades.

“It shows old and new — shows how much Singapore has grown as a country,” he explained.

He hopes that people who see his work will “feel the life, feel the story behind it.”

The design is a vibrant symbol of how far Singapore has come, and how boldness shapes our path forward.

From the founding years to future frontiers, the ART:DIS artists explored what it means to push boundaries, stay brave, and move forward together.

5. Care: A community that looks out for each other

Set among HDB blocks and green spaces, this design by SPED school students shows Singaporeans coming together across ages, abilities, and backgrounds.

From neighbours lending a hand to shared green spaces, it is a portrait of an empathetic society rooted in care.

Ms Lee May Gee, CEO of SG Enable, shared that the artworks were created through workshops conducted by an art and community partner.

“The students expressed their creativity and expression through their art pieces,” she said.

“These are a heartfelt gift from the students to the nation.”

6. Contribute: Everyone can make a difference

Rihansh Manoj Chugani, 12, who has cerebral palsy, proudly included green HDB blocks in his design — symbolising both Singapore’s built heritage and its future in sustainability.

“I drew HDB blocks because they are Singapore’s pride. I also coloured them green to represent nature,” he said.

“Next time, I hope to see more solar panels on HDB blocks, so that we can save electricity together.”

Nur Fazira Binte Mohd Nuruddin, 11, one of the contributing students, said she felt “happy” to see her artwork included in the national celebration.

Her simple joy is a timely reminder that everyone has something valuable to give.

7. Future: Imagining SG100 and beyond

Brimming with innovation and imagination, this design features elements of AI, tech, and progress, seen through the eyes of young SPED students.

It offers a hopeful vision of a future shaped by compassion, invention, and care — a Singapore where everyone belongs and thrives.

SG Enable CEO Ms Lee emphasised that this was the sixth consecutive year of partnership between SG Enable and the NDP EXCO.

“We hope that as Singaporeans reflect on what makes us strong and unique, that we can reaffirm our commitment to building a more caring and inclusive Singapore,” she said.

“A Singapore where every Singaporean is valued and empowered to live and thrive with meaningful and dignified lives.”

What’s in the NDP pack and where to get it?

The NDP pack includes:

Food and drink items to keep you sustained and energised

Interactive elements like clappers

A commemorative stamp set by SingPost

There will also be a surprise item in each pack for Singaporeans to uncover on their own.

The bags — which are made from practical and sustainable 100% recycled polyester — will be distributed to those who attend the following events:

National Education (NE) Shows

NDP preview shows

Main parade on 9 Aug

Bay Celebration sites and Heartland events

Pledge Events

Packs will be given out at random, so the design you get will be a surprise.

A bigger, more inclusive celebration beyond

This year’s NDP is going all out, with an expanded show canvas from the Padang to Marina Bay, Red Lions and naval divers in the Jump of Unity, live screenings and activities across the island, and more.

NDP 2025 also marks the most extensive collaboration with artists with disabilities yet.

41 artists from SG Enable and ART:DIS have created artworks that will be seen and carried across the nation.

From HDB rooftops to calligraphy strokes, the 2025 NDP packs are a celebration of every Singaporean’s voice, story, and spirit.

