NDP 2025 for SG60 to span across Marina Bay & Padang, features dual Jump of Unity & special aerial display

NDP 2025 for SG60 to extend across Marina Bay & Padang, to feature aerial & maritime display

Singapore is turning 60, and the National Day 2025 (NDP 2025) promises to be its biggest birthday bash yet.

On 9 Aug, NDP 2025 will return to the iconic Padang, but this time, the celebration will stretch far beyond — expanding across the Marina Bay area, complete with floating stages, fireworks, and citywide light projections.

And the fun doesn’t stop there — on 10 Aug, the celebrations continue across five heartland locations islandwide.

NDP 2025 to take place at Padang & Marina Bay

This year’s theme, “Majulah Singapura”, honours Singapore’s 60-year nation-building journey. And to mark this milestone, NDP 2025 will expand beyond any celebration seen before.

Chairman of the NDP 2025 Executive Committee Colonel Chong Shi Hao shared, “We are expanding our celebrations to reach as many Singaporeans as possible.”

“Through our celebration, we hope to reflect back on how far we have come,” he added. “It is in this spirit that NDP 2025 invites all Singaporeans to come together to celebrate our nation’s birthday and to build a brighter future together.”

For the first time ever, the pre-parade segment will feature the Jump of Unity with both the Red Lions parachuting onto the Padang and the Republic of Singapore Navy divers making a simultaneous jump into Marina Bay.

The Show Segment will deliver four acts inspired by the National Anthem, with a star-studded line-up including Kit Chan, Dick Lee, Charlie Lim, Rahimah Rahim, Ramli Sarip, and more.

Expect dazzling mass performances, city-wide fireworks, building projections, and a new floating stage at Marina Bay.

Largest ever contingents & special aerial tribute by RSAF

Over at the Padang, the Parade & Ceremony segment will feature the largest number of contingents ever, including classic fan favourites like the State Flag Flypast, Salute to the Nation, and Presidential Gun Salute.

To commemorate SG60, the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) will perform a special aerial tribute over the skies, while the Mobile Column returns to the Padang for the first time since 2019 — enhanced with air, land, and maritime assets, a flypast, and a new maritime display at the Bay.

A “Majulah Moment” will also be held nationwide, inviting Singaporeans to stand together to recite the Pledge and sing the National Anthem as a show of unity.

NDP festivities islandwide

To allow more Singaporeans to join in the festivities, NDP celebrations will be expanded in several ways.

On the day of the parade, the Bay Area will feature interactive booths, activities, and carnival games during the day.

When the show begins, audiences around the Bay can enjoy live coverage of the show through large LED screens and speakers on-site.

The Bay festivities will stretch to five major hotspots:

The promontory

Bayfront Event Space

The Meadow at Gardens by the Bay

Marina Barrage

Singapore Sports Hub

More details will be released subsequently.

NDP celebrations in the Heartlands

The action doesn’t stop on 9 Aug.

On 10 Aug, the celebration continues into the heartlands with fireworks, drone shows, SAF and Home Team showcases, live performances, and carnival games across five community sites — jointly organised by the NDP Executive Committee and the People’s Association.

The Mobile Column will also make its journey through the heartlands for the first time since 2020.

More information about the Heartland Celebrations will be shared soon via the official NDP 2025 website.

Also read: 6 unforgettable NDPs & how NDP 2024 stands out

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Time Out and Today Online. Both images are for illustration purposes only.