14-Year-Old S’pore Sports School Student Passes Away After Fitness Trial, Was A Promising Shuttler

14-Year-Old Singapore Sports School Shuttler Passes Away On 11 Oct

14-year-old Pranav Madhaik was a promising shuttler from the Singapore Sports School’s (SSP) badminton academy.

Sadly, he passed away on Wednesday (11 Oct), about a week after he felt unwell following a 400m fitness time trial.

An SSP spokesperson said the school is “deeply saddened” by the 14-year-old’s passing. They will be carrying out a thorough investigation into the incident.

Singapore Sports School shuttler passes away in hospital

According to The Straits Times (ST), Pranav started feeling unwell after completing a 400m fitness time trial last Thursday (5 Oct) at SSP.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to a call for assistance at the school and conveyed the 14-year-old to National University Hospital (NUH).

Pranav’s uncle, Mr Raj Verma, told the media that by then, most of the boy’s organs had stopped functioning.

At NUH, Pranav reportedly underwent a bypass surgery and another operation on his leg, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Sadly, the young teen succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday (11 Oct).

Excelled both in badminton & studies

In a media statement, SSP said that it was “deeply saddened” by Pranav’s passing.

The school also shared that it will be running a detailed investigation into the incident and carrying out a thorough review of its safety protocols.

In addition, they promise to provide support to Pranav’s parents. School counsellors are offering their services to student-athletes, coaches and staff affected by his passing.

Pranav has been described as a promising shuttler who excelled both in badminton and his academics.

He was also a “cheerful and pleasant” boy who kept a positive attitude towards both his training and studies.

A cursory check by MS News found that Pranav had successes in several Under-14 and Under-10 tournaments, competing in both the singles and boys’ double categories.

He was also listed in the Singapore Badminton Association’s National Intermediate Squad.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to Pranav’s family during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.

While it’s natural for individuals to challenge themselves during exercise activities, it’s also important to take safety into consideration. Last March, an NSman collapsed and subsequently passed away after a HIIT session as part of his NS Fit programme.

Featured image adapted from 8world News and Wikipedia.