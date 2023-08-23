Spotless Giraffe Born In US Zoo Is 1st Of Its Kind In 51 Years

Spotless Giraffe In US Zoo Is Reportedly Only One Of Its Kind In The World

One of the most recognisable animals in the world, a giraffe is practically synonymous with its long neck.

It’s also known for its large spots, which immediately come to mind when we think of these creatures.

However, one giraffe was recently born in a zoo in the United States (US) without these identifiable markings.

She is the first of its kind in 51 years, the last being born in a zoo in Japan back in 1972.

Spotless giraffe born in US zoo

On 31 July, Brights Zoo in Tennessee saw the incredible birth of a spotless giraffe, thought to be the only one in the world, CBS News reported.

With a solid brown coat, the animal does not sport the patches that her species is famous for.

Already six feet tall, Brights Zoo shared that the giraffe is currently under the care of her mother and staff.

Speaking to People, Brights Zoo founder Tony Bright said that the last record of a spotless giraffe’s birth was back in 1972 in Tokyo.

He added that a giraffe’s lifespan is typically somewhere between 25 to 30 years.

Thus, experts believe that the new arrival is the only solid-coloured reticulated giraffe living anywhere on the planet, Mr Bright said.

Zoo holds naming contest for giraffe

Brights Zoo is now hosting a naming contest for the female calf, with four names of Swahili origin to choose from.

The options are:

Kipekee, which means “unique”

Firyali, which means “unusual or extraordinary”

Shakiri, which means “she is most beautiful”

Jamella, which means “one of great beauty”

The zoo stated on Facebook that it would select the name with the most votes on 4 Sep.

Mr Bright also took the opportunity the rare birth provided to share about giraffe conservation with the public.

“The international coverage of our patternless baby giraffe has created a much-needed spotlight on giraffe conservation,” he said.

“Wild populations are slightly slipping into extinction, with 40% of the wild giraffe population lost in just the last three decades.”

Also read: Rare White Panda Spotted In Sichuan Province Of China, Believed To Be Only Existing Albino

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Brights Zoo on Facebook and People.