Pokémon Japan Has Squirtle Watering Can That Will Let Your Newfound Plant Hobby Grow

Indoor gardening has been a popular coping mechanism since the start of the pandemic. As we move to Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), Pokémon fans doubling as gardening gurus will love this innovative merchandise.

Pokémon Japan has launched a Squirtle watering can that can literally sprinkle water into your indoor plants.

Perhaps watching Squirtle water your plants will feel therapeutic after a challenging WFH workday.

Squirtle watering can will nourish your plants

Seeing our plants bloom due to our dedication can feel quite fulfilling and rewarding. So, green thumbs eager to make their indoor gardens thrive will adore this Squirtle watering can.

Taking inspiration from its fictional counterpart, the watering can has a round shape and a chubby body like a smol Squirtle.

Next time your plants need water, just grab Squirtle to keep them hydrated while simultaneously relieving your stress.

Part of Pokémon gardening collection

The Squirtle watering can is part of Pokémon Japan’s latest gardening-themed merchandise.

The collection features a Bulbasaur and a Pikachu figurine with a Squirtle watering can on hand. Gardening gurus will probably gush over the relatable and heartwarming sight.

Plushies of Shaymin, Oddish, and Turtwig can also be found resting in flower pots. Maybe placing these beside your potted plants will add colour and vibrancy to your garden.

Alternatively, you can also hang Snivy, Hoppip, and Rowle from ledges, handles, and knobs.

The collection also includes badges, desk figures, gardening aprons, and bookmarks for fans who want to add more Pokémon to their collection.

Available for purchase on Pokémon Japan website

The Pokémon Grassy collection is available on the Pokémon Center Japan website with merchandise starting from S$9.41 (770 yen).

The Squirtle watering can is priced at S$48.39 (3,960 yen). Unfortunately, it quickly went out of stock due to its popularity among fans.

However, we’re hopeful that more will be made available, especially considering the overwhelming demand. Better still, perhaps the merch can make its way to our very own Pokémon Center at Jewel one day.

Squirtle watering can nurtures your plant hobby

Watering plants will seem like an enjoyable activity with this adorable watering can by your side. Combine it with their Pokémon plushies masquerading as potted and hanging plants and your indoor garden will be in full bloom.

We hope it’ll end up in our local stores eventually. In the meantime, you can patiently wait for it to get restocked or get your friends from Japan to help you out.

Featured image adapted from Kai-you and Pokémon Center Japan.