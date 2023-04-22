S’pore Photographer Edits Star Wars Characters Celebrating Hari Raya In ‘Baju Kurungs’ Using AI

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Local Photographer Stuns Star Wars Fanatics With Festive Hari Raya Edits

The proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI) has opened new doors for talented individuals to showcase their creativity.

Razin Razor, a local photographer, utilised the new medium to usher in Hari Raya festivities.

Using the AI programme ‘Midjourney’, Razin created realistic-looking images of Mandalorians clad in stylised versions of the baju kurung or traditional Malay garment.

Star Wars Mandalorians celebrate Hari Raya while wearing baju kurungs

In a Facebook post on 16 Apr, Razin shared impressive images of Mandalorians donning festive outfits.

For folks who are unfamiliar with the term, Mandalorians are fictional characters from the famous ‘Star Wars‘ franchise, the brainchild of American filmmaker George Lucas.

To see these intergalactic figures in a rural setting is thus curious, especially with them seemingly celebrating Hari Raya.

Razin captioned his post “Eid is the way…”, paying tribute to the iconic Mandalorians’ line, “this is the way”.

The first thing we see is three Mandalorians standing as if in formation, flashing their fancy outfits that sport vibrant patterns much unlike what we see in the series.

While their outfits look nothing like the typical Malay baju kurung either, they do give off a joyous yet regal aura one may associate with the occasion. Imagine this trio showing up at your doorstep to eat some kuih or dig into rendang and ketupat.

Instead of the glowing lightsabers they usually wield, the Mandalorians hold seemingly flaming swords that remind us of festive sparklers.

This particular character holds one with an exceptionally long handle as its blade emits sparks, like firecrackers. Thankfully, the backdrop resembles a neighbourhood in Malaysia, where it’s legal to play with such explosives.

Of course, we cannot ignore the Mandalorians’ outfits which are rich in detail, with intricate fabric patterns embellished on their armours.

Now that’s a dashing look that would earn likes and adoring comments on Instagram.

Artwork created using Artificial Intelligence

Despite their realistic appearance, these images are actually conceived by AI.

Razin shared in a comment that he used AI platform Midjourney to make the edits.

On top of that, he told MS News that he touched up and upscaled the photos using Adobe Photoshop and Topaz AI.

Darth Vader and Storm Troopers join in festivities

A true ‘Star Wars’ fan since he was a child, Razin has made festive edits of other popular characters in the series.

Apart from his Mandalorian post, he also produced wholesome images of Darth Vader returning to a village or ‘balik kampung’ to celebrate Hari Raya with elders.

Stormtroopers in occasion wear posing against a sky full of fireworks completed the festive lineup.

Speaking to MS News, Razin explained that these were the beginnings of his whimsical venture into the ‘Star Wars’ Hari Raya series.

One of my friends saw the posts and suggested that I do the Mandalorian series too. I initially posted the series to friends only but I then thought that making it public will reach more fans.

Indeed, his decision to make his post public received an overwhelmingly positive response. The Mandalorian post alone has over 800 shares at the time of writing and only seems to be growing.

When asked if he ever anticipated such reactions, Razin humbly said no. But he’s definitely delighted by the outcome so far.

I am happy to share my creation. It makes me excited to see all the comments from likeminded fans of the series.

Beyond his evidently creative AI skills, Razin is also a talented photographer who has done photoshoots of real people dressing up as various characters. To see more of his work, you may visit his Instagram page @razor.bar.

An epic way to mark a traditional celebration

Seeing local artists tapping into new and creative avenues to create mesmerising pieces of art is certainly awe-inspiring.

Kudos to Razin for coming up with such a brilliant idea. Perhaps this will inspire others to come up with similarly innovative creations to commemorate other festive occasions.

Featured image adapted from Razin Park Razor on Facebook.