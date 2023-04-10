AI Artist Imagines World’s Billionaires In Slum-Like Conditions, Images Are Stunningly Realistic

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

AI Artist Creates Hyper-Realistic Images Of Billionaires In Slum-Like Environments

Artificial intelligence has brought us many wonderful benefits, especially in recent times. With its help, people all over the world are planning vacations, curing their dogs — and even creating incredible art pieces.

One such artist in India, Gokul Pillai, recently made international headlines for using AI to that effect. He created images of billionaires in slum-like conditions, stunning with realistic quality.

AI artist creates art of billionaires in slum-like environments

On Saturday (8 Apr), Mr Pillai posted to Instagram several images of the billionaires standing against a backdrop of slum-like conditions.

Calling them “slumdog millionaires”, he attributed the creation of the pictures to Midjourney, an AI tool.

The first image in the post was of former United States President Donald Trump, standing in a simple tank top and trousers in front of a clothesline.

The next was Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, a shadow of himself in nothing but a towel wrapped around his midriff.

This was followed up by pictures of Facebook chief executive officer (CEO), Mark Zuckerberg and the Indian business mogul Mukesh Ambani.

Standing on a filthy street, the images almost feel too eerie with how hyper-realistic they look.

The last pictures are of American business magnate Warren Buffett, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and American entrepreneur Elon Musk, all in similar diminished states amid conditions displaying poverty.

Netizens react to viral images

Now viral, netizens all over the world have seen and left comments on the post.

Some have praised the realistic nature of the AI-generated pictures.

With the help of the AI tool, Mr Pillai managed to introduce an incredible level of detail into the art.

Yet another user noted that Mr Buffett still looked rich even whilst juxtaposed against conditions of poverty.

And of course, many had other suggestions of famous figures for Mr Pillai to replicate using the AI tool.

AI-generated pictures have become the latest craze as of late, with quite a few others similarly going viral.

Last month, an image of the Pope in a white puffer coat took the Internet by storm, many believing it was real.

It was later revealed that the picture had been made and posted to a subreddit group, r/midjourney.

Featured image adapted from @withgokul on Instagram.