S’pore Looks Like A Star Wars City In 2089, With Spaceships Flying Over Marina Bay Sands

Singapore Resembles A Star Wars City In Illustrations By Digital Artist Fabio Araujo

Though only time can tell what the future holds for certain, artists with vivid imaginations can at times give us a glimpse of what’s in store.

Recently, Brazilian digital artist Fabio Araujo (@fabioaraujo.art) shared futuristic pictures that reimagine what Marina Bay Sands (MBS) will look like in 2089.

While it’s impossible to predict what Singapore will look like six decades later, Fabio’s illustrations are still a sight to behold given how they look straight out of a Star Wars film.

Singapore city resembles Coruscant from Star Wars in futuristic illustrations

Fabio’s digital paintings transport viewers into the Marina Bay area 67 years into the future. While most of the buildings bear great resemblance to what they’re like today, many of them are enveloped in a blue futuristic glow.

Some of the buildings are also decorated with holographic projections.

Spaceships can be seen in the pastel-coloured skies, almost like Coruscant from the Star Wars franchise.

The artist also gave fans a glimpse of what the Marina Bay area will look like from the cockpit of one of the spaceships.

Apart from Singapore, Fabio also has futuristic portraits of other countries like Hong Kong and the UAE. You can check out his other works on his Instagram page here.

Can’t wait to see how Singapore evolves

Though Singapore is already one of the most futuristic cities in the world, we’re excited to see how the country will evolve in the decades to come.

Is this how you imagine Singapore to be like come 2089? Let us know in the comments below.